Holo Raises Series B Investment, Adding Investors Lam Capital and Atreides Management

·3 min read

The additive manufacturing leader plans to double its team to expand throughput of tools and add new materials

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holo, the metal additive manufacturing company, has added two new investors in the raising of its Series B investment round. As the leader in high resolution, production scale additively manufactured metal parts, Holo has attracted new investment from Lam Capital, Lam Research's venture group, and Atreides Management, a long-term oriented crossover fund. The round also included participation from existing investors, Prelude Ventures, Tao Capital Advisors and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

With the closing of its latest financing round, Holo plans to grow aggressively in 2021 and 2022, doubling the size of the company, accelerating development of its 3,000 cm3/hr high throughput production system and continuing to expand its materials portfolio.

Earlier this year, Holo announced the launch of PureForm™ for the production of high-performance pure copper parts directly for customers using its proprietary high-resolution, high-throughput technology – a first for the industry.

"We believe Holo's approach to metal additive manufacturing has great potential," said Faran Nouri, managing director, Lam Capital. "Additive manufacturing is an important part of our development and innovation strategy and this funding aligns with Lam Capital's mission to invest in forward thinking companies that can help address today's most challenging problems."

"We are proud to have funding from Lam Capital, who makes strategic investments in additive manufacturing," said Hal Zarem, CEO, Holo.

Spun out of Autodesk in 2017, Holo was co-founded by the team who developed and led Autodesk's Ember additive manufacturing product. With over 75 years of combined experience in developing a wide range of leading AM technologies across hardware, material science, software and product design, Holo's focus has been on lowering the barriers of adoption of additive manufacturing for volume production.

"In a short period of time, Holo has developed the highest quality and most cost effective AM technology for volume production," said Mark Cupta, managing partner, Prelude Ventures. "Prelude has been on board since the very beginning and we are continually impressed by the business Holo is creating."

About Holo
Holo is driving mass adoption of metal additive manufacturing (AM) for volume production. Holo's Pureform™ platform of proprietary hardware, materials and software produces high resolution geometries that cannot be made any other way and in any material that can be powderized and sintered, including pure copper, stainless steels and other metal alloys. By leveraging Pureform™ and the design freedom that AM offers, Holo enables customers across industries spanning semiconductor, high performance compute, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and medical to realize the complete benefits of AM in their products. Holo is lowering the barriers of adoption by producing high-performance parts directly for customers and is ramping up to manufacture thousands of production parts per month. Spun out of Autodesk in 2017, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.holoam.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holo-raises-series-b-investment-adding-investors-lam-capital-and-atreides-management-301362713.html

SOURCE Holo

