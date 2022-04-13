U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4600
    +0.5700 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,100.23
    -1,162.05 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.45
    -28.98 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Holocaust Survivors, victims of antisemitism, Ukrainian refugees, alongside delegates from the UAE to participate on the 2022 International March of the Living

·5 min read

New York --News Direct-- March of the Living International

Eight Holocaust Survivors will join this year’s March of the Living, most of them believing that this year might be the last time they will be able to attend. Therefore, the theme of the March will focus on the importance of passing the responsibility of Holocaust remembrance and education to the next generations of those who endured the dark days of Nazi oppression and systematic annihilation of more than 6 million Jewish victims as well as all those committed to remembering the past as a teaching tool for the future. The survivors will be joined by more than 2,000 participants, both Jewish and non-Jewish, from diverse backgrounds.

UK March of the Living delegation. Credit: Sam Churchill
UK March of the Living delegation. Credit: Sam Churchill

2022 March participants to include delegates from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Ukriane, United Kingdom, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Holland, Lithuania, Poland, Greece, Lithuania, France, Canada, Ukraine, the United States, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay and others.

This year’s participants include a delegation from Keren Kayemet L’Yisrael led by Chair Avraham Duvdevani. KKL has actively supported and participated on the March of the Living for decades.

KKL Chair Duvdevani: "In the symbolic 120th year of the Jewish National Fund, we are deeply moved and proud to take part in the March of the Living on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. As committed partners in commemorating and honoring the victims of the Holocaust - including hundreds of thousands who helped build our homeland and greatly supported the Jewish National Fund.”

The Jewish Agency for Israel, led by Chair of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency Michael Siegal will host a special delegation of victims of antisemitism from the United States, Israel and Europe. Among the participants are those who lost loved ones as a result of deadly antisemitic attacks including the Israeli Embassy bombing in Argentina 30 years ago as well as the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue attack in 2018. "It's a solemn honor to bear witness to the horrors of the past together with a group of brave Jewish sisters and brothers from around the world who have personally born the wrath of today's antisemitism. The Jewish Agency for Israel stands here in support of the March of the Living's mission to honor the victims of the past, while encouraging the world to remain vigilant on behalf of the victims of the future," said Michael Siegal.

This special delegation will be joined by senior members of European Police Forces under a special program sponsored by the Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience at Rutgers University, entitled: "Learning from the Past to Protect the Future."

Together with the victims of antisemitism they will march under a banner declaring "Never Means Never," calling for an end to global antisemitism. "There is no stronger testament to our determination that `never must mean never' than law enforcement marching in solidarity with the victims of antisemitic violence," said John Farmer, Director of the Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience at Rutgers University. "It is fitting that they march together, for on many occasions -- in Copenhagen, Paris, and Brussels, for instance -- police officers have become victims of antisemitic violence themselves. Unified against hate, law enforcement and the Jewish communities can defeat it."

Eitan Neishlos, a third-generation descendant of Holocaust survivor Tamar Zisserman z"l, has joined the March of the Living as a strategic partner to lead a journey of remembrance and responsibility among members of the third generation, Jews and non-Jews, including delegates from the United Arab Emirates. “It is an honour to carry the torch for the next generation. My grandmother’s story, and of the Righteous Among the Nations who saved her, are testimony of both the enormity of the crimes committed by the Nazis, and of the faith in humanity that shone a light in those dark times. We all have the responsibility to be upstanders - not bystanders - when it comes to preserving the memory of the Holocaust.”

Meta, a strong supporter of International March of the Living and its mission, is sending a senior delegation which includes Dr. Julia Reuss, Public Policy Director for Central Europe; Jacob Turowski, Public Policy Director for Central and Eastern Europe and Jordana Cutler, Public Policy Director for Israel and the Jewish Diaspora. "I am proud and honored to join March of the Living as we stand shoulder to shoulder with Holocaust survivors as we fulfill the promise of Never Again. As we watch young people take up the torch of remembrance, Meta remains committed to supporting Holocaust remembrance and education and combatting hatred and intolerance" said Dr. Julia Reuss, Meta Public Policy Director, Central Europe.

Meta is also supporting the organization’s social media campaign entitled "Keeping Holocaust Memory Alive" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhNbiM88_cM which aims to fight Holocaust denial by preserving the testimonies and memories of Holocaust survivors. For more information visit https://nevermeansnever.com.

The Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, originally from Thessaloniki, who lost family members during the Holocaust in Auschwitz who will lead a large delegation from Jerusalem: “I am proud and moved to begin this tradition of leading the Jerusalem Delegation at the March of the Living. We will forever remember and never forget, we will remember the Holocaust, and we will study and teach it. We will uphold the memory of the victims, the bravery of the heroes, and the legacy of the survivors. Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, and I as its Mayor pay tribute to the Holocaust survivors and to the memory of the victims - we will never forget their vision of a Jewish state, which is the guarantor for the security of every Jew in the world.”

The 3.2–kilometer March from Auschwitz I to Birkenau will conclude with the traditional ceremony held on the remains of the Auschwitz-Birkenau crematoria and will feature former Israeli Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, IDF Cantor Shai Abramson, Holocaust survivors and Israeli singer Harel Skaat. Torches of Remembrance will be lit in memory of the six million Jewish women, children and men who perished.

International March of the Living is proud to join the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism in its Together Beat Hate [tbh] initiative, a movement that encourages young people of all backgrounds to join the fight against all forms of hatred. During the 2022 March of the Living ceremony a special video will be screened highlighting the historic efforts of Blacks and Jews to combat injustice during the Holocaust and the civil rights era. During World War II some of the American troops that liberated Jews from Hitler’s concentration camps were black American soldiers. Decades later American Jews joined the civil rights movement in the US protesting against racial discrimination and segregation. The video will conclude with a message from philanthropist Robert Kraft, founder of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, encouraging the Black and Jewish communities to once again unite in their common struggle against racism: “In combating the scourge of anti-Semitism my solemn ambition is to counter all forms of intolerance in the spirit of the ancient Jewish value of tikkun olam – to heal and repair the world.” Robert Kraft says.

International March of the Living President Phyllis Greenberg Heideman and Chair Dr. Shmuel Rosenman: "It is our duty to the world’s remaining Holocaust survivors and to the future of Holocaust memory to continue to carry the torch of remembrance. We are grateful for the opportunity that on Yom HaShoah, April 28th, we will march on the ground once again after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. We will do so with a compassionate consideration for the crisis and under the shadow of war in Ukraine. Our mission has never been more urgent.”

--------

Since its inception in 1988, the International March of the Living has become one of the world’s most prominent organizations focusing on Holocaust commemoration and the ongoing struggle against antisemitism, hatred and racism. The organization holds educational activities around the world throughout the year, culminating with the organization’s flagship seven-day educational trip to Poland, attended by a diverse demographic of people from countries around the globe. The main commemoration in Poland is the March itself, which takes place on Holocaust Remembrance Day, and is a symbolic march that contrasts with the Death Marches that took place in 1944 and 1945 toward the end of WWII. This 3.2-kilometer march from Auschwitz to Birkenau concludes with a moving ceremony at Birkenau, close to the camp’s crematorium, where more than a million Jews were murdered by the Nazis. After the March, many of the participants continue to Israel for Israel Memorial and Independence Day for a journey symbolizing the rebirth of the Jewish people in their ancient land.

Contact Details

International March of the Living

Revital Yakin Krakovsky

+972 52-874-0310

revitalky@gmail.com

Company Website

https://www.motl.org/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/holocaust-survivors-victims-of-antisemitism-ukrainian-refugees-alongside-delegates-from-the-uae-to-participate-on-the-2022-international-march-of-the-living-493808678

Recommended Stories

  • Eric LeGrand talks his dreams of walking and his daily struggles in interview with Rex Chapman

    Eric LeGrand sits down with Rex Chapman in CNN+ interview.

  • ‘Legs shredded like meat’: Inside Mykolaiv, residents live in fear of Russian cluster bombs

    The strategic port city in southern Ukraine has been bombarded with suspected banned munitions and is bracing for a renewed Russian onslaught as Vladimir Putin repositions his forces, reports Bel Trew

  • San Dieguito superintendent apologizes for saying Asian students succeed because they’re wealthy Chinese

    San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward has apologized for remarks that stereotyped Asian students as high-achievers from high-income families. In response, the superintendent said it’s because those students are from rich families coming from China. “We have an influx of Asians from China, and the people who are able to make that journey are wealthy,” James-Ward said.

  • How Outdated Beauty Standards Fueled Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Sorokin's Scams

    Image Source: Getty/ Kim Kulish/ Timothy A. Clary Since the premiere of real-life criminal drama shows "The Dropout" and "Inventing Anna," America has become enraptured with the stories of Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Sorokin.

  • Michigan police release Patrick Lyoya shooting video

    STORY: Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan have released videos of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop last week. News of the shooting has set off protests across Grand Rapids. On Wednesday city police chief Eric Winstrom refused to name who was involved in the shooting, but said the officer has been placed on administrative leave and that the Michigan State Police are investigating.Meanwhile, prosecutors in Kent County told CNN Wednesday that they will decide on possible criminal charges once the investigation is complete.The shooting occurred on April 4, when Lyoya was first pulled over by an officer with suspicions over his license plate.The videos released Wednesday capture different angles of the struggle that followed, from the dashboard of the officer's police car, as well as the officer's bodycam footage and video from a neighbor's surveillance camera. They show Lyoya stepping out of the car looking confused as the officer repeatedly asks for a driver's license and orders him to get back inside his vehicle.Lyoya appears to be complying, before closing his car door and trying to walk away, resisting the officer's attempts to handcuff him.Following a short chase, the two men grapple on the lawn, fighting over the officer's stun gun, before Lyoya is shot.In response to the videos, the NAACP issued a written statement demanding the officer in the video be held accountable, as well as executive action on police reform from President Joe Biden.

  • Four men arrested for ‘raping’ Bengal monitor lizard in western India

    Four men have been arrested after one of the accused’s phones was discovered to contain a video of them gang-raping a Bengal monitor lizard at the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in Maharashthra, India. CCTV footage from the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the four men lurking around the forest and trespassing into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which was created by the Indian government in 2008 to conserve Bengal tigers. In addition to the video of the men sexually abusing the monitor lizard, officials also found photos of various animals such as porcupines and deer on the mens’ phones.

  • Why No One Died When a Gunman Opened Fire on the Subway

    NEW YORK — Inside the roughly 750 square feet of a subway car on Tuesday morning, a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets, firing at rush-hour commuters at close range — captive victims. While 33 bullets were sprayed from his Glock handgun, they wounded only 10 passengers. More than a dozen other people were injured, some of them choking on smoke from the two devices the police said Frank R. James detonated before he started shooting. As the police announced the capture of James on Wednesday, the c

  • Laura Ingraham's Estranged Gay Brother Calls Her 'A Monster'

    "This is rich coming from my Putin-loving sister who seems okay with children being killed in Ukraine," Curtis Ingraham said of the Fox News host.

  • Woman run over while fleeing robbers in downtown Los Angeles

    Authorities say the woman tried to drive away from the attackers when she was stopped by traffic, got out to call for help and was followed by the suspects’ car. Surveillance video captures that car hit her.

  • U.S. Agency Links North Korea Crime Ring to $540 Million Axie Infinity Crypto Hack

    The Lazarus Group has allegedly stolen nearly $2 billion of crypto since 2017.

  • 19 Illegal Things That People Used To Do Thinking It's Totally Legal

    It's illegal to imitate an elk's mating call.View Entire Post ›

  • Sheriff calls Sherri Papini a ‘deceitful selfish narcissist’ for faking her own kidnap

    ‘Now that she’s facing charges and facing prison now all of a sudden she’s sorry? I don’t buy that,’ sheriff says

  • Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Mother Of NBA YoungBoy’s Child

    Floyd Mayweather’s 21-year-old daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, has accepted a plea deal and taken responsibility for the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs.

  • Shooter and robbers involved in Christmas Oakridge mall shooting charged

    Surveillance video shows two gang members, Ulises Jimenez and Paul Lebeau, robbed Naylen Hobson-Plattner and his girlfriend in Oakridge mall a few days before Christmas. Hobson-Plattner fired his gun moments after the robbery.

  • Jerusalem clashes: Dozens of Palestinians wounded as Israeli police enter Temple Mount

    Medics said that at least 59 Palestinians have been wounded as thousands were gathered for morning prayers

  • BLM sign vandalized to read 'Asian' instead of 'Black' being investigated as hate crime by Palo Alto PD

    Palo Alto police have launched a hate crime investigation after a Black Lives Matter sign was reportedly vandalized and had the word “Black” replaced with “Asian.” The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Park Boulevard in the Ventura neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 5. A woman in her 60s called the police at 4:08 p.m. after she discovered that her Black Lives Matter sign on her property was vandalized.

  • COVID to crypto-amulets: young Thais seek fortune-telling upgrades

    Thai masters student Dhidhaj Sumedhsvast didn't believe in fortune-telling or supernatural powers until the coronavirus pandemic started two years ago. Now, he regularly seeks the advice of fortune-tellers, wears lucky amulets, and has pictures of tarot cards as wallpaper on his phone. While others were affected by COVID and lost their jobs or income, I wasn't.

  • BLM co-founder slams 'triggering' charity transparency laws after $6M mansion exposed

    Patrisse Cullors, a BLM founder, said she found it “triggering” — emotionally compromising — when she hears things involving financial documents.

  • At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

    The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days. President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Church presidents serve until they die.

  • Jordan Klepper Crashes CPAC and Confronts Delusional MAGA Cultists

    Comedy CentralFor his latest segment exposing card-carrying members of the MAGA cult, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper ventured to this year’s CPAC in Orlando, Florida, where former President Donald Trump still appeared to have conservatives in a stranglehold.At the conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed the election was “stolen”; MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell had a meltdown after being asked a simple question by a reporter; and Trump called Russian President Vladimir