Hologic's (NASDAQ:HOLX) investors will be pleased with their notable 69% return over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. After all, the stock has performed better than the market (67%) in that time, and is up 69%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Hologic moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Hologic share price is up 3.1% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 1.8% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 1.0% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Hologic provided a TSR of 10% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 11% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hologic better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hologic , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

