Hologram Electronics Microcosm: A cheat code for making ambient music

Terrence O'Brien
·Managing Editor
·15 min read

Sometimes I come across an effect pedal that almost feels like cheating because it just makes everything sound amazing. Empress Effects’ Reverb and Earthquaker Devices’ Afterneath come to mind. And now, Hologram Electronics’ Microcosm joins that list. You can run almost anything through the Microcosm, crank the mix and reverb up to 100 percent and get washed away by gorgeous drones and pads. Honestly, if that’s all you did with it, nobody could blame you.

But the Microcosm is more than just a drone machine. It’s a deep, flexible effects pedal capable of adding subtle texture or completely transforming your instrument. And that’s a good thing, because at $449, it needs to be more than a one-trick pony — no matter how good it is at that trick.

A note about the demos:

For the purposes of this review I used the Boss BD-2 and smallsound/bigsound's Fuck Overdrive when a little dirt was called for. All other effects are provided by the Microcosm.

Engadget · Microcosm Overview

The Microcosm is, at its core, a granular processor, meaning that it chops up incoming audio into little bits, processes them and spits them back out. The pedal has 11 different effects, divided into four categories. And each effect has four variants, bringing the total number of presets to 44 (not including the 16 user slots). In essence, this is a hyper-specific type of multi-effects pedal.

Part of what makes the Microcosm stand out among a growing sea of granular and glitch pedals is the supporting cast of features Hologram Electronics includes. There’s an excellent reverb unit, a modulation section, a resonant lowpass filter and a 60-second phrase looper onboard. There’s also a freeze function, MIDI support, and an assignable expression pedal port. Some of these have limited controls, which is understandable considering the interface limits. But overall, you have an impressive number of tone-shaping tools at your disposal.

Honestly, there’s so much to cover when talking about the Microcosm that it’s hard to know where to start. So let’s begin with the actual hardware itself. The first thing you’ll notice: It’s huge. It’s not the biggest pedal, but it’s definitely large by modern standards.

Hologram Electronics Microcosm
Hologram Electronics Microcosm

Around the back, you’ll find the requisite audio ins and outs, along with 5-pin MIDI In and Out/Thru, and an expression pedal jack. My one complaint here is that the stereo input is a single TRS jack as opposed to separate right and left ones. This is fairly uncommon on synths and other guitar pedals and means you might need a TRS to dual TS cable to hook up your gear. On the plus side, Hologram Electronics includes a power adapter in the box, which almost no pedal manufacturers do anymore. (This turned out to be a real godsend since my cheapo pedalboard power supply introduced a lot of noise.)

There are a number of buttons, lights and knobs on the front that might seem a bit intimidating at first, but it’s easy to figure things out once you get going. The lone encoder on the right navigates through the various presets. Each effect lights up as it’s selected and the four lights above the middle footswitch (which turns the pedal on and off) indicate which particular preset of that effect you have selected. Those lights also show value levels, the direction of audio playback and are how you navigate the global menu.

Engadget · Microcosm ambient chords

The eight knobs to the left all have relatively clear primary and shift functions. (The secondary controls in light gray are accessed by holding down the shift button.) I say relatively because, while it’s fairly obvious what “mix” does, the “Activity” and “Repeats” controls are a little vague. The manual breaks it down pretty well, though:

“In general, Activity gives you ‘more’ or ‘less’ of what each preset does, and Repeats controls how long the effect goes on for.”

In short, they’re macro controls that aren’t mapped to one specific parameter and instead control a host of things depending on which effect you’ve chosen. They’re also highly interactive — meaning changes you make to Activity can impact the way the Repeats control behaves. A simple example of this would be in the Pattern effect which is a rhythmic multitap delay. Turning up the Activity increases the number of “taps” or delay lines. While Repeats controls the number of times each tap sounds. As you layer more delay lines on top of each other, and the more they repeat, they create new and increasingly complex rhythms until you reach complete chaos.

This level of interaction and depth also means the Microcosm feels just at home on a desktop as it does a pedalboard. While you can connect an expression pedal and perform some filter sweeps, the way it reacts when you start turning multiple knobs at once makes it feel like an instrument as much as an effect. In fact, it’s quite easy to record a simple loop through the Microcosm and build a full, rich and evolving arrangement simply by changing the parameters. It’s quite easy to get lost turning knobs as a loop plays, slowly pushing it towards a wash of ambiance.

The looper

Hologram Electronics Microcosm
Hologram Electronics Microcosm

The looper is also an essential ingredient in what makes the Microcosm special. It’s feature packed and flexible. Ignoring everything else, the Microcosm is a great looper pedal. Once you activate it by pressing the phrase looper button the basic functions are straightforward: The left footswitch starts and stops recording, and adds overdubs. A long press undoes or redoes an overdub. The right footswitch stops playback when you tap it, and erases your loop if you hold it down. This is, more or less, the way any looper works.

From there, things get much more interesting. For one, you can quantize your recording and sync it either via tap tempo or MIDI. This can help avoid awkward gaps or stutters at your loop point, but more importantly, it syncs up with the pedals’ rhythmic effects to keep everything nice and cohesive. There’s also a button for quickly reversing your loop, plus speed control which can operate in a stepped mode (1/4X, 1/2X, 2X and 4X) or run smoothly from 1/4 speed to 4X speed. Most loopers I know of only do half-speed and double-speed, if they have speed controls at all.

Engadget · Microcosm looper

Then there’s “Burst” mode, which records when pressing down the left footswitch and immediately starts playing when you let go. Pressing again erases your loop and starts capturing new audio. This mode definitely takes some getting used to, and I haven’t quite figured out the best way to take advantage of it, but it’s there.

One of the most unique features is the ability to place the looper either before or after the effects. This gives you the option of imprinting a loop with one effect and then recording a new line on top with a different one. Or recording a clean loop and changing effects after the fact to create a sense of evolution or to just audition different ones until you find what works best with a particular riff. Just one quirk to be aware of: Since user presets can actually include a pre-recorded loop, scrolling through them will stop playback. So, if you’re using the looper and changing effects in a live setting, just make sure to avoid the user banks.

There’s also a button labeled “looper only,” which disables the primary effects. This is key to the Microcosm’s versatility because it doesn’t disable the reverb, modulation or filter sections. This means you can use the Microcosm as a simple chorus, vibrato or reverb unit, or treat the filter section almost like a wah. That said, the voicing and sensitivity of the filter aren’t really suited to replacing a wah. One thing that would be nice here is the ability to define the range of an expression pedal because honestly, only the very top of the filter sweep is useful on a guitar.

Engadget · Microcosm guitar

I also wish there were an easy way to disable and enable the effects on the fly, rather than having to peck at tiny buttons. Being able to turn the granular effects on and off independent of the looper with a footswitch, or to be able to run the looper even when the pedal is off would be huge.

Since you can’t turn them on and off individually with footswitches, I wouldn’t just rely on the Microcosm’s built-in modulation and reverb, but they’ll definitely do in a pinch. Depending on the style of music you play, you could potentially take just this (and maybe a drive pedal) to a jam session and have everything you need. The control selection is limited to speed and depth on the modulation and “Space” on the reverb, but you get four different reverb types and they all sound excellent. They’re not always the most subtle, but considering the audience of experimental and ambient musicians, that’s not really an issue.

The effects

Hologram Electronics Microcosm
Hologram Electronics Microcosm

Alright, so we’ve spent a lot of time talking about everything except the core effects here. We obviously can’t cover all 44 presets in detail, and frankly, that would get boring if we tried. But let’s start with the most straightforward: the two Multidelay options. They’re variations on a digital multitap delay. Pattern repeats those taps in various rhythmic combinations, while Warp manipulates the repeats with filtering and pitch shifting. These are perfect for spacey leads and solos, and work just as well with synths as guitars.

My favorite here is definitely mode two of the Warp preset, which puts a resonant bandpass filter on each tap. Depending on the settings it can be anything from a subtle glassy pad perfect for backing up some finger-plucked guitar, to a crisp ping that begs to be paired with percussion.

Engadget · Microcosm + drums

The Glitch section is the hardest to tame, but also rewarding when you do. More so than many of the other presets you have to play to the Glitch effects, responding to them in real time. Arp is probably the most aggressive at dismantling your original signal. It chops up the incoming audio and spits out an arpeggio. Turning up the activity knob here increases the number of steps in the arpeggio and the different modes introduce additional effects like random filtering and bit crushing. The bit crushed fourth mode can turn even the cleanest guitar into a crunchy synth bass.

You’ll probably want to use a clean-ish guitar for Arp effects too, (as well as many of the Micro Loop modes). While a firmware update in August improved tracking and triggering for synths and distorted guitar, it can still struggle if an effect demands extreme precision to trigger properly. This really only affects heavily distorted signals, though. If you’ve got a touch of overdrive running that’s not an issue. But super fuzzy guitar or droney synth chords can cause problems.

Here Mosaic mode one is creating a doubling / harmonized effect on the guitar.

Engadget · Microcosm Eno-esque guitar solo

My favorite of the Glitch effects is Interrupt. As the name suggests, it interrupts your dry signal with various glitchy bursts of noise. To get the full impact you need to turn the mix up to 100 percent wet. And by far the most fun I had with the Microcosm was ripping solos in mode one of Interrupt, which introduces CD-skipping like stutters. Like I said, this pedal excels at ambiance and drones, but it’s capable of much more.

The Micro Loop modes are a cross between the Glitch and Multi delay effects. If you’re familiar with pedals like Chase Bliss Audio’s Mood or Montreal Assembly’s Count to Five, you should have a general idea of what to expect here. Short snippets of your playing are captured, looped and manipulated in various ways. Glide creates pitch bends, while Seq spits out new rhythmic patterns that aren’t dissimilar from the sounds you’d find in Arp mode.

Then there’s Mosaic, which I’d argue is the best representation of what the Microcosm is all about. It’s simple short loops played back at varying speeds creating pitched effects. While you can use it on almost anything effectively, including percussion, it shines with clean plucked guitar melodies and sparse piano chords.

Engadget · Microcosm washed out guitar

Mode one can add a gentle sparkle underneath a pad, while mode two can introduce an almost bass-like counterpoint to a guitar line. As for mode four, it can erupt in almost cartoonish showers of sparkles at more extreme settings. While I think Mosaic is at its best when you can still hear the individual loops as they bounce off each other creating new melodies and rhythms, completely washing them out with the built-in reverb creates gorgeous synth-like drones.

Lastly, there’s the Granules section, which delivers the sort of sounds people usually imagine when they think of “granular.” Haze is all about textures and pads, while Tunnel is perfect for building epic drones. These can be subtle almost reverb-like backdrops or can completely replace the source audio with cinematic soundscapes.

The Strum effect is the one I struggled with the most. It repeats note onsets to create rhythmic textures, but the results can be unpleasant and harsh without a decent amount of reverb. Now, the fact that I didn’t immediately click with this particular effect isn’t a knock against the Microcosm. I still managed to find sounds I liked among its presets. But, even if I didn’t — even if I disliked all four of them — there are 43 others on here. That’s still a .909 batting average.

Hologram Electronics Microcosm
Hologram Electronics Microcosm

TL;DR: The effects sound great and each one has a broad range. The way the Activity and Repeat knobs interact, plus how the reverb, modulation and filter can change the character give all the presets incredible depth. And I haven’t even touched on the shape knob which can gently fade effects in and out, switch them on and off, or create percussive bursts. Not to mention, you can reverse the playback of the various loops and grains.

Engadget · Microcosm synths

With all these variables, it’s sometimes hard to find your way back to a sound you like. Thankfully there are 16 user presets: four sets of four color-coded banks on the four main indicator lights. You can even save loops as part of a preset to recall them quickly later, or copy loops to create new variations in a different slot. Honestly, without these the Microcosm might be a bit of a nightmare for performing live. That said, ambitious pedalboard builders could control the entire thing over MIDI, including changing presets and settings.

Some settings, however, require you to dive into the global menu on the pedal itself. Here you’ll find a host of options for how the pedal behaves. You can change the hold footswitch from latching to momentary, or set loops to fade in and out. You can also enable true bypass mode if you absolutely have to have it. And you can change the input level from instrument to line if you’re using it exclusively with synths and drum machines.

Wrap-up

Hologram Electronics Microcosm
Hologram Electronics Microcosm

So, the big question is, do all these features and effects justify the $449 price? I’d say unequivocally yes. There are cheaper pedals out there that cover some of the same ground, like the previously mentioned Mood, or Red Panda’s Particle, and even Hologram Electronics’ earlier pedals the Dream Sequence and Infinite Jets. But those are all still relatively expensive — the Particle being the cheapest at $300 — and the Microcosm is arguably deeper and more flexible.

That’s not to say you should immediately switch gears and splurge if you were considering one of those. They all have their strengths and the others are more pedalboard friendly. But if you want something of an all-in-one ambient music-making solution, the Microcosm comes closest.

Now, it’s not quite as powerful as the ZOIA or Poly Effects’ Beebo / Digit, which let you build almost any effect your heart desires, but it’s also more immediate. You don’t have to sit and build (or download) a granular reverb for the Microcosm, it’s just a few knob turns away.

To show how the Microcosm might be used in the context of a full song here it’s applied to the piano, lead guitar and synth arpeggios. It’s also used to create risers and background effects. Only the drums and synth bass are not running through it.

Engadget · Microcosm demo song

Hologram Electronics struck an impressive balance between immediacy and depth. There is definitely a learning curve on the Microcosm, but you’ll encounter plenty of happy accidents along the way. And frankly, if you’re into making ambient music, this is almost a no-brainer if you can afford it. The Microcosm isn’t cheap, but there’s a reason it’s constantly popping up in Instagram jams and modular meditations on YouTube — it can make anything sound gorgeous.

  • Bitcoin is headed for a supply shortage — and that will keep pushing up prices

    Over the past 12 years, we’ve watched bitcoin’s (BTCUSD) evolution from netherworld currency to major institutional commodity. About 900 new bitcoin are mined daily, and three market participants alone — PayPal, Square, and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust — purchase considerably more than 900 bitcoin a day because of high investor demand. If this dynamic continues, and we believe it will, much higher prices lie ahead for the dominant cryptocurrency.

  • Joe Biden now says he wants to give you a third stimulus check — for $2,000

    Here's how the president-elect says $2,000 payments could "go out the door immediately."

  • Alibaba Shares Leap After CNBC Reports Billionaire Founder Jack Ma 'Not Missing'

    Alibaba's billionaire co-founder, Jack Ma, is not 'missing', CNBC reported Tuesday, after drawing the ire of the Chinese leadership for critical comments he made during a speech in October.

  • Stimulus: IRS 'Get My Payment' tracking tool now working for $600 direct payments

    Americans can now check the status of their second stimulus check using the Internal Revenue Service’s online tracking tool.

  • Pfizer Drops the Big Blue Pill to Highlight Shift in Strategy

    (PFE)is dropping the big blue pill for something a bit more… science-y. The rebranding comes as Pfizer (ticker: PFE) completes a slimming-down that has seen it shed a range of businesses, to focus almost entirely on inventing and buying new drugs. The turn away from the big blue pill also, incidentally, comes months after the company spun off the division that sells Viagra, Pfizer’s “little blue pill.”

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn says he’s well hedged ahead of a potential ‘painful correction’ for the stock market

    KEY WORDS That’s billionaire investor Carl Icahn talking to CNBC during Monday’s selloff about the potential for a big drop in the stock market. “Another thing they have in common is it’s always said, ‘it’s different this time,'” he continued.

  • Looking Into TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock's Return On Capital Employed

    During Q3, TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock's (AMEX: TRXC) reported sales totaled $814.00 thousand. Despite a 5.54% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $15.16 million. In Q2, TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock brought in $655.00 thousand in sales but lost $14.37 million in earnings.What Is ROCE? Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock posted an ROCE of -0.24%.Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.View more earnings on TRXCROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.In TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.Q3 Earnings Insight TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.23/share.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Price Over Earnings Overview: PulteGroup * Return On Capital Employed Overview: Jaguar Health(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A new year, a new addition to the stock portfolio – what can make more sense than that? The right time to buy, of course, is when stocks are priced at the bottom. Buying low and selling high may be a bit hackneyed, but it’s true, and truth has staying power.But the markets are up. The NASDAQ rose 43% in 2020, and the S&P 500 showed a gain of 16%. With a market environment like that, finding stocks that are caught in the doldrums is harder than it looks. That's where the Wall Street pros can lend a hand.We used TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that fit a profile: a share price that has dropped over 30% in the last 12 months, but with at least double-digit upside potential, according to analysts. Not to mention each has earned a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating.Esperion (ESPR)We will start with Esperion, a company that specializes in therapies for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels – a major factor contributing to heart disease. The company’s main product, bempedoic acid, is now available in tablet form under the brand names Nexletol and Nexlizet.In February 2020, both Nexletol and Nexlizet were approved as oral treatments to lower LDL-C. Bempedoic acid remains in clinical trials of its efficacy in risk reduction for cardiovascular disease. The trial, called CLEAR Outcomes, is a large-scale, long-term study, tracking more than 14,000 patients with top-line data expected in the second half of 2022. The study covers 1,400 locations in 32 countries around the world.Esperion shares peaked last February, after the FDA approvals, but since then, the stock has declined. Shares are down 65% since their peak. Along with the drop in share value, the company showed a fall in revenue from Q2 to Q3, with the top line collapsing from $212 million to $3.8 million. Since the Q3 report, Esperion announced pricing on a $250 million offer of senior subordinated notes, at 4%, due in 2025. The offering gives the company a boost in available capital for further work on its development pipeline and its marketing efforts for bempedoic acid.Chad Messer, covering ESPR for Needham, sees the note offering as a net positive for Esperion. “We believe this cash position will be sufficient to support Esperion through 2021 and to profitability in 2022... We believe this financing should help put to rest concerns regarding Esperion's balance sheet. Despite a challenging launch for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, product growth has continued in 3Q against the backdrop of a contracting LDL-C market. This growth trajectory suggests potential for a rapid acceleration when conditions improve," Messer wrote.To this end, Messer rates ESPR shares a Strong Buy, and his price target, at $158, suggests the stock has room for huge growth this year – up to 481% from current levels. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Overall, Esperion has 6 recent reviews on record, with a breakdown of 5 Buys and 1 Hold to give the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares, trading at $27.16, have an average price target of $63.33, implying a one-year upside of 133%. (See ESPR stock analysis on TipRanks)Intercept Pharma (ICPT)Liver disease is a serious health threat, and Intercept Pharma is focused on developing treatments for some of the more dangerous chronic liver conditions, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Intercept has a research pipeline based on FXR, a regulator of bile acid pathways in the hepatic system.FXR’s action affects not just the bile acid metabolism, but also the glucose and lipid metabolisms, and inflammation and fibrosis around the liver. The lead compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), is an analog of the bile acid CDCA, and as such can take a role in the FXR pathways and receptors implicated in chronic liver disease. Treating liver disease through the FXR biology has direct applications for PBC, and is showing promise treating complications from NASH.ICPT shares dropped sharply last summer, when the FDA rejected the company’s application to approve OCA for treatment of NASH-related liver fibrosis. This delays the drug’s potential entry to a lucrative market; there is no current treatment for NASH, and the first drug to win approval will have the lead in reaching a market estimated at $2 billion to $5 billion in potential annual sales. The effect on the stock is still felt, and ICPT remains at its 52-week low point.In reaction, in December of 2020, Intercept announced major changes in top-level management, as CEO and President Mark Pruzanski announced he's stepping down effective January 1 of this year. He is succeeded by Jerome Durso, formerly the company’s COO, who will also take a post on the Board of Directors. Pruzanski will remain as an advisor, and will hold a director’s position on the company’s Board.Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi takes a deep dive into Intercept’s continuing efforts to expand applications of OCA and to resubmits its New Drug Application to the FDA. She sees the leadership transition as part of these efforts, and writes, “[We] believe that Dr. Pruzanski's dedication to transform the liver space is still strong, and that he will continue to guide ICPT's progress as an advisor and Board member. Additionally, we have had the pleasure of working closely with Jerry Durso and believe that he will transform the company and lead ICPT's success in growing the PBC market and the path to potential approval and commercial launch of OCA in NASH.”Rahimi takes a long-term bullish stance on ICPT, giving the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and an $82 price target. This figure indicates an impressive 220% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on the drug maker. ICPT's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 17 reviews, including 8 Buys and 9 Holds. Shares are priced at $25.82, and the average price target of $59.19 suggests an upside potential of 132% for the next 12 months. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks)Gilead Sciences (GILD)Gilead has had a year like a firework – fast up and fast down. The gains came in 1H20, when it appeared that the company’s antiviral drug remdesivir would become a prime treatment for COVID-19. By November, however, even though remdesivir had been approved, the World Health Organization (WHO) was recommending against its use, and the COVID vaccines now on the market have made remdesivir irrelevant to the pandemic.This was only one of Gilead’s recent headwinds. The company has been working, in conjunction with Galapagos (GLPG), on development of filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. While the drug received EU and Japanese approval in September 2020, the FDA has withheld approval and Gilead announced in December that it was suspending US development efforts on the drug.Even so, Gilead retains a diverse and active research pipeline, with over 70 research candidates at varying stages of the development and approval process for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including HIV/AIDS, inflammatory & respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and hematology/oncology.On a positive note, Gilead posted Q3 earnings above estimates, with the top line revenue, of $6.58 billion, beating the forecast by 6% and growing 17% year-over-year. The company updated its full-year 2020 guidance on product sales from $23 billion to $23.5 billion.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who gives GILD shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $100 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 69% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Singh writes, “We continue to believe in our thesis of (1) a dependable remdesivir/other medicines business against SARS-CoV flares, (2) a base business (HIV/oncology/HCV) growing low-single digits over the next couple of years, (3) operating leverage providing greater earnings growth, and (4) a 3-4% dividend yield.” What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 10 Buys, 12 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $73.94 average price target indicates 25% upside potential from current levels. (See GILD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla’s Downgrade, Snowflake’s Lockup, and QuantumScape’s Stunning Selloff

    Investors hoping for a quick bounce in the stock market following Monday’s drubbing will be disappointed by action in the futures market this morning.

  • It's no surprise that Amazon, Berkshire, JPM health venture Haven is disbanding: Experts

    The news that Haven, the joint health-care venture between Amazon, will disband next month came as no surprise to many health-care experts.

  • Georgia Runoff Elections Have Huge Implications For Stock Market Outlook

    A Democrat victory in both Georgia runoff elections could have huge implications for tax and spending policy, the shape of the coronavirus recovery and the stock market outlook.

  • QuantumScape’s CEO Talked About the Stock’s 40% Drop. A Clear Reason Is Hard to Find.

    QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh appeared on CNBC Monday evening. The company’s 40% stock drop came up. Here’s what he said.

  • Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Plan Changes for 2021

    Here's everything you need to know about Social Security raises, cost for Medicare premiums and retirement plan limits for 2021.

  • Merck Stock Is Deeply Undervalued, Says Citi. It Could Surge in 2021.

    Merck stock slumped 11% last year, lagging both the pharma sector and broader market. Citi analyst Andrew Baum rates shares at Buy and sees them rising 31%.

  • I Dislike Picking a Top Pick for the Year, but Here Is Mine for 2021

    It's a stock that underperformed the last two years but would likely excel in a year of renewed growth in economic activity.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    There’s a strong feeling growing among investors – of relief – that the new year will feature lower volatility than 2020. That along would be enough to boost spirits, but better yet, there is also a perception that the markets are going to drive higher in the new year.Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s well-known quant expert, sees the initial stages of a positive feedback loop, with lower volatility and systematic investment strategies coming together to drive gains, attracting more investors – and, in Kolanovic’s view, pushing the S&P 500 to 4,600 by year’s end. That will be a 25% increase for the index.A general market environment like that is bound to produce plenty of stock winners, and Wall Street’s analysts are busy pointing them out. Among other things, they are tapping penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share. Their rock-bottom starting price makes pennies the logical place to look for huge returns on investment. Although their risk factor is high, even a small gain in absolute numbers will turn into a massive percentage gain in share price.Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks the pros believe could see explosive gains in the coming months. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community.9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)Some biopharma companies take a broad-based approach, while others focus on a niche. 9 Meters is one of the latter, taking aim at unmet needs for gastrointestinal patients. The company’s development pipeline features drug candidates under investigation as treatments for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease (CeD), two conditions that are both dangerous and difficult to treat.Drilling down to pipeline details, 9 Meters’ flagship product, Larazotide, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of CeD. CeD affects about 1% of the population, yet there are no approved therapies. Top-line data from the study is expected in the second half of 2021.Furthermore, this past December, the company announced that it had entered an agreement with EBRIS, the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, to investigate Larazotide as a potential treatment for respiratory complications due to COVID-19.The other major drug in the company’s pipeline is NM-002, for SBS. The company has recently announced positive Phase 1b/2a results, with a measurable impact on disease symptoms from a compound that was well-tolerated by patients.NMTR’s strong pipeline and $0.89 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street.One of these NMTR bulls is Truist’s Srikripa Devarakonda. Citing Larazotide as a key component of his bullish thesis, the analyst noted, “We acknowledge investors are likely to see a pivotal trial in a tough-to-crack Celiac disease program as high risk despite encouraging Ph2b data. We model $705M/$353M in peak unadjusted/adjusted sales and see potential upside of 400% - 1650% from positive Ph3 readout.”Devarakonda also sees “significant unmet need in SBS” and continues to believe that “NM-002 has a differentiated profile vs. SOC.” His key takeaways from the recent Phase 1b/2a results include: “1) we believe that the drug showed early activity in SBS patients; all 9 patients showed meaningful reduction in total stool output volume; average TSO reduction was 42% from baseline; 2) responses occur rapidly, with effects on TSO seen within 48 hours of dosing; 3) safety profile looks favorable, we would like to see greater durability.”To this end, Devarakonda rates NMTR shares a Buy along with a $5 price target. This figure conveys his confidence in NMTR’s ability to soar 462% in the coming year. (To watch Devarakonda’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that NMTR is a Strong Buy. Given its $4.33 average price target, upside of 386% could be in store for investors. (See NMTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)Orchard Therapeutics takes the broad-based approach to the biopharma industry. The company is engaged in the development of gene therapies for rare, frequently terminal, diseases, including neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies, and blood disorders. The gene therapy approach uses blood stem cells to deliver corrected genetic information directly into the patient’s body.Orchard’s pipeline demonstrates the diversity of disorders amenable to gene therapy – the company has no less than 12 drug candidates in development. Among these candidates, Libmeldy (OTL-200) stands out.Libmeldy is in commercialization stages as a treatment for MLD (metachromatic leukodystrophy), a rare, mutation-based genetic disorder of the nervous system. Libmeldy, which is designed to treat children suffering from the infantile for juvenile forms of MLD by replacing the defective ARSA gene, received its approval for medical use in the EU in December 2020.Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten notes the European approval of Libmeldy, and its implication for Orchard’s progress. He writes, “We look forward to the company’s commercial execution in the EU and an eventual 2022 approval in the US. Last month ORTX received IND clearance from the FDA for the program paving the way for discussions with the US regulators to decide a suitable path forward toward a BLA filing.”"Net-net, with possibly two gene therapies approved in the next 12-18 months and a pivotal study beginning in a third (MPS-I), we think ORTX shares are undervalued at these levels," the analyst concluded. In line with his bullish comments, Nierengarten rates ORTX as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target indicates a potential for 241% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Do other analysts agree with Nierengarten? They do. Only Buy ratings, 3, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ORTX gets a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $15, the average price target indicates shares could appreciate by 241% in the year ahead. (See ORTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Investors are waiting for ‘cash on the sidelines’ to juice the stock market — this is why that idea is hogwash

    Lance Roberts explains why money won't soon pour into the stock market from bank and money market accounts.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Receives Third Regulatory Nod, Gritstone Rallies On Hedge Fund Stake, aTyr's COVID-19 Drug Data

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Jan. 4) * ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) * Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) * Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) * Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) * BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) (said its subsidiary Lineagen's genetic tests identified novel variants in known autism risk genes) * BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) * Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) * Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) * DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) * Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) (proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Eidos merger with BridgeBio) * Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) * Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) * I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) * Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) * Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) * Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) (reacted to its Indian partner receiving conditional approval for coronavirus vaccine in the Indian market) * Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) * Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) * PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) * PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) * Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) * Silence Therapeutics ADR Representing 3 Ord Shs (NASDAQ: SLN) * TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) * United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) * Vincera Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC) * Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) * X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASDAQ: XTLB)Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Jan. 4) * 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) * Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) * Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) (reported adverse outcome for the Phase 2 study of telaglenastat in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma) * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) * Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS)Stocks In Focus Moderna Gets Israeli Regulatory Nod For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced that Israel's Ministry of Health has given authorization to import Moderna's mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus. "This is the third regulatory authorization for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and its first outside of North America," said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna."We hope to continue to see authorizations in additional markets in the coming days, weeks and months."Israel has secured 6 million doses of mRNA-1273 and first deliveries are expected to begin shortly, the company said.The stock was up 1.14% to $113 in premarket trading. Roche's Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Lung Cancer Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY) said the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for tiragolumab, a novel cancer immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, in combination with Tecentriq for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrationsThe stock edged up 0.22% to $44 in after-hours trading.Gritstone Oncology Rallies On Insider, Fund Buying Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares rallied in reaction to a filing which revealed that biotech-focused hedge fund EcoR1 Capital, LLC built up a 9.9% stake in the company.A separate filing showed Thomas Woiwode, a member of the company's board of directors, bought 1.35 million shares in the company at $3.71 each. The stock was jumping 19.16% higher to $4.85 premarket Tuesday. Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates Tonix to Collaborate With Massachusetts General Hospital For Organ Transplant Rejection Treatment Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced the signing of a second research collaboration agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital to develop TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CD40-ligand for the prevention and treatment of organ transplant rejection.In premarket trading Tuesday, Tonix shares were jumping 8.39% to 78 cents.Marker Announces Lifting of Clinical Hold On Acute Myeloid Leukemia Study Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) said the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold on its Phase 2 trial investigating the safety and efficacy of MT-401, its lead, multi-tumor-associated, antigen-specific T cell product candidate for the treatment of post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia.BioXcel Says BXCL501 Aces Phase 1b/2 Study In Treating Dementia-Related Agitation BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) said its BXCL501, an orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, met the primary and secondary endpoints of the TRANQUILITY Phase 1b/2 trial that evaluated the pipeline asset at the 60 mcg dose level for treating agitation related to dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.Topline results from the evaluated doses showed that BXCL501 was generally well-tolerated, with rapid and durable reductions observed in measures of acute agitation with the 60 mcg dose. The stock was moving up 7.77% to $56.31 in premarket trading Tuesday.Myovant's Recently Approved Prostate Cancer Treatment Now Available In US Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) announced the U.S. commercial availability of Orgovyx, the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist approved by the FDA, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.In premarket trading Tuesday, Myovant shares were adding 3.06% to $25.59. Checkmate Names Pharma Industry Veteran Robert Dolski As CFO Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMPI) announced the appointment of biopharma industry veteran Robert Dolski as its chief financial officer.The company also said it recently strengthened its leadership team by naming Katherine Eade as General Counsel.aTyr's Lead Candidate Aces Midstage Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications who do not require mechanical ventilation.The trial met its primary endpoint of safety, demonstrating that a single, intravenous dose of ATYR1923 was generally safe and well-tolerated in both the 1.0 and 3.0 mg/kg treatment groups, with no drug-related serious adverse events, the company said."We are very encouraged by the signal of clinical activity seen in the 3.0 mg/kg cohort of ATYR1923. The relatively faster time to recovery seen by adding a single dose of ATYR1923 to standard of care treatment and the greater proportion of patients recovering within a week compared to placebo give us further confidence in this signal," said Sanjay Shukla, CEO of aTyr.The stock was up 6.8% premarket at $4.24. Zosano Requests FDA Meeting On Migraine Drug Application Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) said on Dec. 30 that the company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA.The purpose of the Type A meeting is to receive FDA input on the requirements for the resubmission of the NDA for its migraine treatment candidate Qtrypta following the complete response letter received on Oct. 20.The FDA typically responds to a sponsor's request for a Type A meeting, if granted, with a meeting scheduled within 30 days from the receipt of the request.Zosano shares were trading 42.93% higher at 83 cents premarket Tuesday. Cerecor Announces Positive Results Phase 2 Study Of CERC-002 In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) announced positive results from its exploratory, Phase 2 U.S.-based proof of concept trial of the human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome.The trial demonstrated robust improvement in the primary endpoint -- the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period -- compared to placebo.The stock was jumping 24.62% to $3.29 in premarket trading Tuesday.ImmunoGen Insiders Buy Shares ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares moved to the upside after a series of filings revealed purchase of the company's shares by company insiders.In after-hours trading, the stock gained 5.93% to $6.88.Puma Biotechnology Shares Drop On Insider Selling Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares came under pressure after a SEC filing on Form 4 revealed that its CEO Alan Auerbach sold 355 shares in the company at $11.656 per share. A separate filing showed that Richard Bryce, the company's chief medical and scientific officer sold 92 shares at a price of $11.65 per share.The stock shed 5.52% to $9.76 in after-hours trading.Offerings Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) said in a filing it plans to offer 7.5 million shares of its common stock in a follow-on offering.In after-hours trading, the stock slipped 4.42% to $28.75.Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million in shares of common stock.The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and nonclinical studies of its product candidates, the manufacture of its clinical product candidates, the expansion of its cGMP compliant manufacturing operations, the conduct of preclinical R&D, and for general corporate purposes.The stock was down 4.10% to $86 in after-hours trading.Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) said it has commenced a public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock in a follow-on offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the company.NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million in shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by the company.In after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.63% to $28.48.On The Radar Clinical Readouts Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) is scheduled to release updated data from the ovarian cancer cohort of the Phase 1 expansion study evaluating XMT-1536, its first-in-class ADC candidate targeting NaPi2b. The presentation is due at the company's virtual analyst and investor event.Related Link: SVB Leerink Bullish On Silverback Therapeutics, Sees Diverse Pipeline See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates * The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Faces Second FDA Rejection, UK Conditionally Approves AstraZeneca's Vaccine Candidate, Hepion NASH Data(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coke Stock Picks Up Two Downgrades in Two Days. Here’s Why.

    Coca-Cola is more dependent on live events than rival Pepsico, Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet writes, and 2021 could continue seeing pandemic lockdowns in the first half.