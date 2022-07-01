Holographic Display Market: APAC to Occupy 35% Market Share| Evolving Opportunities with Eon Reality Inc. & Geola Digital Uab | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Holographic Display Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The holographic display market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.16 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.17% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the holographic display market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increase in the use of holographic displays for advertising will facilitate the holographic display market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Holographic Display Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a sample now!

Holographic Display Market: Company Profiles

The holographic display market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Eon Reality Inc., Geola Digital uab, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., vision optics GmbH, and zSpace Inc., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings:

Eon Reality Inc. - The company offers holographic displays namely Eon-XR.

Geola Digital uab - The company offers holographic displays such as poster-size holograms, embossed 3D holograms, digital holography, and others.

HoloTech Switzerland AG - The company offers holographic displays for military engineering, automobiles, architecture, medical, education institutes, art and museums, and others.

Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc. - The company offers holographic displays such as light field displays, volumetric displays, planar interactive HUD-style displays, and segmented holographic displays.

Lyncee Tec SA - The company offers a holographic display that provides WQXGA (2560X1600) resolution and a High-strength glass cover.

To know about all major company's offerings - Click Now!

Story continues

Holographic Display Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the use of holographic displays for advertising, increasing applications of holographic displays in the healthcare sector, and the increased need for security.

Challenges: The limitations associated with holographic display technology are hindering the market's growth.

For detailed information on the market dynamics - Grab a sample report now!

Holographic Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Technology, the market is classified into touchable, semi-transparent, and laser.

By Application, the market is classified into commercial and government.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA.

For detailed highlights on the contribution of each segment - Request a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Holographic Display Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Holographic Display Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Holographic Display Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The optical interconnect market share is expected to increase to USD 9.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.67%.

The electric shoe polisher market share is expected to increase to USD 36.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%.

Holographic Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eon Reality Inc., Geola Digital uab, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., vision optics GmbH, and zSpace Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Touchable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Semi-transparent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Eon Reality Inc.

11.4 Geola Digital uab

11.5 HoloTech Switzerland AG

11.6 Holoxica Ltd.

11.7 Leia Inc.

11.8 Lyncee Tec SA

11.9 Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

11.10 RealView Imaging Ltd.

11.11 vision optics GmbH

11.12 zSpace Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holographic-display-market-apac-to-occupy-35-market-share-evolving-opportunities-with-eon-reality-inc--geola-digital-uab--technavio-301578787.html

SOURCE Technavio