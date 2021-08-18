U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.17
    +1.09 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,297.71
    -45.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,674.00
    +17.81 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.97
    -4.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.73
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.2150 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,217.08
    -1,170.26 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.13
    -0.55 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.07
    -34.04 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Holoride’s in-car VR gaming system leaves the track for the real world

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Holoride’s VR gaming system for passengers caught our attention a few years back at CES when we were given a ride in an Audi on a track and had the game react to the movement of the vehicle while we played. Well, the company is back and this time they demoed two games and threw off the shackles of the track for the real world.

We took a ride in an Audi with the Holoride system and again enjoyed video games while someone else drove. The company is currently courting developers to build games via their recently announced SDK and are partnering with automakers to make sure that the data they need from the car to make their games a reality is available. Watch the video above for the full story.

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Why 1 Analyst Predicts Moderna Stock Will Plunge Nearly 70%

    Can Moderna do the same? Here's why one analyst predicts that Moderna stock will plunge nearly 70%. Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors earlier this month that Moderna's valuation has gone from "unreasonable to ridiculous."

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Stock?

    3D technology company Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently reported second-quarter earnings for 2021, and investors rewarded the stock with a quick 20% increase following its results. Is this a temporary bump or part of Unity's long-term rise? Here is what might have investors excited and whether there is still time to get on board.

  • Top donor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis invests in COVID drug that governor promotes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Why Bitcoin Is the Wildcard.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Viacom’s streaming momentum could make it more attractive to suitors, analyst says in upgrade

    ViacomCBS Inc. is making progress with its streaming goals, which could help the company become a more attractive takeover target, according to an analyst.

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

    Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip. Ark Invest snapped up 476,114 shares — estimated to be worth $11.4 million — as of Palantir’s closing price on Tuesday. Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 2.16% lower at $23.97 on Tuesday. See Also: Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, Dr