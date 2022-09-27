U.S. markets closed

Holt International announces resignation of Phil Littleton as President & CEO

Holt International
·3 min read

Board of Directors appoint Dan Smith, Chief Financial Officer as interim CEO

Eugene, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eugene, OR — September 27, 2022 — Holt International Children’s Services announced today the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Phil Littleton as President & CEO, effective September 30, 2022. The Board has appointed Dan Smith, Holt’s Chief Financial Officer, as interim CEO effective October 1, 2022. The board will begin a search for a permanent CEO shortly.

“It is with heavy hearts that we accept Phil’s resignation after 18 years of service,” said Margaret Fitch-Hauser, Board Chair. “Phil has dedicated many years of hard work to this organization, furthering the impact of our services to many across the globe – we are thankful for our time with Phil and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

During his tenure at Holt, Littleton successfully expanded international operations into 15 countries, including the U.S., and increased Holt’s global reach in recent years to impact the lives of more than one million children, family members and other individuals around the world.

He led efforts to launch Holt sponsorship programs for children and families worldwide. For the most recent fiscal year ending 9/30/2021, Holt’s total revenues exceeded $32 million. In his role as CEO, he identified a clear vision, provided strong leadership, and modeled a commitment to those served by Holt International. In his time as CEO, Phil also led the organization in the acquisition and merger of several well-respected child welfare organizations, leading to the expansion of Holt’s social service work — including domestic adoption in the U.S.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Holt” said Littleton. “I’m proud of how the organization has expanded its services well beyond adoption to keep families together and to care for children in their home countries through our sponsorship programs. I am grateful for all of the hard work and contributions of Holt's staff, partners and donors. I am also confident the organization will continue to grow and thrive well into the future.”

The organization will remain in familiar and steady hands under the stewardship of interim CEO, Dan Smith. Smith currently serves as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer and is a seasoned executive known for successfully integrating people, processes, and technology for mission-service organizations. Before becoming the CFO and VP of finance and administration at Holt, Dan worked for 12 years in the corporate sector followed by four years in Tanzania serving as a missionary — where he was finance director for the Lutheran Mission Cooperation. After returning to the U.S., Dan has served as VP of finance and administration and CFO of an adoption and international child welfare agency, as CAO of a behavioral health organization, and as CFO of a home care, public health and hospice agency. Dan and his wife have three adult children, the youngest of whom was adopted from China.

For more information about Holt International programs and services, visit holtinternational.org.

About Holt International

Holt International is a Christian organization that provides care and support to many of the world's most vulnerable children — those who are orphaned, abandoned or at serious risk of separation from their family. We work in local communities around the world and strive to keep children in their families of birth by providing the care and support they need to grow and thrive as a family. For children who do not remain with their birth families, we help find loving families through adoption, foster and kinship care.

Attachment

CONTACT: Ashley Johnson Holt International 864-607-3148 media@holtinternational.org


