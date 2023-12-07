Holtec looks to nearly double generating capacity at Palisades

A rendering of Holtec’s Dual-Unit SMR-300.

COVERT TWP. — As Holtec International continues to pursue a restart of Palisades, the company announced Monday it hopes to build new generating capacity at the site, as well.

Holtec announced it's “started the program” to build two SMR-300s (Small Modular Reactors) at Palisades.

Holtec plans to file a Construction Permit Application for the SMRs in 2026, shortly after its targeted 2025 restart date for Palisades. It hopes to commission the dual-unit SMR plant in mid-2030, subject to NRC reviews and oversight.

“Siting the first two SMR-300 units at Palisades eliminates the delays associated with erecting the plant at an undeveloped property and confers the many benefits of synergy that accrue from the presence of a co-located operating plant — including shared infrastructure and operational expertise, enhancements to grid stability, and resource optimization,” said Holtec CEO Kris Singh.

“By building at our own site with our own credit and our own at-risk funds, we hope to deliver the dual-unit SMR-300 plant within schedule and budget — an outcome that has eluded our industry for a long time. We thank our federal, state, and community partners for their critical support, which have made the Palisades re-start and our pioneering SMR-300 construction in Michigan feasible.”

Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Mich.

State Rep. Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph, issued a statement Monday supporting the project. Andrews’ district includes Covert Township, where Palisades is located.

“The investment to restart Palisades, which I proudly voted for, is paying even greater dividends,” he said. “Not only will the initial restart mean the preservation of hundreds of high-paying jobs, constructing and employing two new reactors will put more of our friends and neighbors to work and help us reach our 2040 new clean energy goals. Today is a great day for Southwest Michigan.”

Holtec began developing the SMR in 2011, which has undergone several “design evolutions” since.

The reactors produce a minimum of 300 megawatts of power “under the most adverse climate conditions and water-challenged regions,” Holtec said. Building two of the reactors at Palisades would nearly double the location's power generating capacity, as Palisades is an 800-megawatt facility.

The SMR-300 is intended to be “walk-away safe,” Holtec said, with redundant passive safety systems functioning without operator action, an external source of electricity or cooling water.

Efforts to restart operations at the shuttered plant are ongoing. Holtec is still awaiting official approval for a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy and regulatory approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Still, anticipating a cleared path, Holtec has secured a long-term power purchasing agreement, an investment from the state of Michigan and has started the process of rehiring staff.

Decommissioning began shortly after operations ceased in May 2022 and are still underway amid the restart attempt.

