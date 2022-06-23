U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Holter ECG Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and End User

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Holter ECG market is projected to reach US$ 1,017. 57 million by 2028 from US$ 587. 61 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 2% during 2021–2028. The market growth is attributed to the growing cases of CVDs.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Holter ECG Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232559/?utm_source=GNW

An ECG Holter monitor is a wearable device that helps in tracking the proper functioning of the heart.The device is used to conduct a Holter test, especially on an individual who is susceptible to develop cardiovascular disease.

The individual is asked to wear the device for around two to three days to tracked down the heart’s activity. The data obtained is then analyzed with the help of analysis software, which helps the doctors suggest an appropriate treatment to the patient.
In the last decade, the world witnessed notable developments in Holter ECG monitors, aiding physicians and patients with new approaches to manage diseases such as atrial arrhythmias, ventricular arrhythmias, and ventricular atrial fibrillation.The growing prevalence of arrhythmia and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is encouraging the introduction of improved diagnostic methods.

Holter ECG monitors are gaining significant traction as these are simpler and quicker tools used for detecting arrhythmias.Holter monitoring is noninvasive, safer and effective for patient monitoring.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~30 million people experience a stroke each year.According to the American Heart Association, almost half of all adults in the US have a type of CVD.

Furthermore, more than 130 million people, i.e., 45.1%, of the US population are projected to have a type of CVD by 2035.
The European Society of Cardiology reported that patients suffering from atrial fibrillation are at a five-times greater risk of getting a stroke, and 20–30% of total stroke cases in Europe are caused due to atrial fibrillation. As per a study conducted by the European Society of Cardiology in 2016, ~7.6 million people aged 65 and above had atrial fibrillation in the EU. The number is estimated to increase by 89% to reach ~14.4 million by 2060. As per the report "Beyond The Burden: The Impact of Atrial Fibrillation in the Asia Pacific" by Biosense Webster, published in 2019, more than 16 million people in Asia Pacific suffer from atrial fibrillation, and the number is expected to reach ~72 million by 2050. The report also suggests that the middle-aged and elderly population is at a greater risk of developing this condition.
Most types of CVDs can be prevented through pre-monitoring and pre-diagnosis. Likewise, arrhythmias, i.e., abnormalities in the heart functioning, can be averted with early diagnosis. The demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices is increasing as these devices can help save patients at a high risk of cardiac arrest. This results in the healthcare industry adopting new and innovative devices to ensure enhanced medical care and investing in better healthcare facilities, in turn, boosting demand for monitoring devices such as Holter ECG monitors. To avoid risks associated with CVDs, Holter ECG are widely used by population who are likely to be exposed to factors that cause CVD. Holter ECG monitor records the heart’s activity (ECG) continuously for 24–48 hours, essential for safe diagnosis and therapy control, which is a major factor fueling its demand.
Component Insights
Based on components, the global Holter ECG market is segmented into wired Holter monitors, wireless Holter monitors, and Holter analysis systems and software.In 2020, the wired Holter monitors segment held the largest share of the market.

However, the wireless Holter monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.With the help of wireless Holter monitors, individuals can easily move around independently.

Therefore, the adaption of these devices is increasing, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
End-user Insights
Based on end-users, the Holter ECG market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home settings, and others.The hospital and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021.

However, the home settings segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the market during the forecast period.Holter ECG is simple to operate, does not require additional medical training, and increases the patient’s comfort by telemonitoring at home due to mobility of the device, which allows patients to function normally in daily routine.

These factors are expected to propel its demand in home settings in the future.
A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global Holter ECG market are the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, European Union, American Heart Association, Italian National Health Service, National Center for Biotechnology Information, China National Committee on Aging, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232559/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


