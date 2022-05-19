Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holter Monitor Market size is expected to grow by USD 271.26 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Holter Monitor Market by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders, rising number of new product launches, and the increasing number of M&A will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of cardiac monitoring and surgeries, availability of substitutes, and the cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Market Landscape

Geography

Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our holter monitor market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders as one of the prime reasons driving the holter monitor market growth during the next few years.

Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC.

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

Peerbridge Health

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for Holter monitors. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

Over the forecast period, the increased prevalence of heart illnesses such as Atrial Fibrillation (AF) will aid the Holter monitor market expansion in North America.

Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist holter monitor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the holter monitor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the holter monitor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Holter monitor market vendors

Holter Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.54% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 271.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and Peerbridge Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

