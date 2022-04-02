Holy Cow! Announces Management Change

Holy Cow Foods Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY) ("Holy Cow" or the "Company") announces that Geoff Balderson has resigned as Director, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective March 30, 2022. Mr. Balderson has been replaced by Norm Shung, the Company’s current General Manager, in each such role.



Mr. Shung is a Chartered Professional Accountant and experienced executive with more than 25 years of management experience at start-ups and publicly-traded companies. Prior to his role with the Company, Mr. Shung was the CFO of Thai United Food Trading Ltd., an established importer and marketer of international foods. Mr. Shung also previously served as the CFO of the food manufacturer, Basic Grain Products Inc., for 8 years, and as the Controller of Nature’s Path Foods Inc. for 5 years. Since April 19, 2021, Mr. Shung has been serving as the Company’s General Manager, a role which he will continue to maintain.

Paul Rivas, CEO of Holy Cow, said “We all welcome Norm on to the board and in his position as Chief Financial Officer. He has been fantastic for us in his position as General Manager so far, so we are excited about his contributions in these new roles. I also extend my sincere thanks to Geoff for his services and contribution during his tenure.”

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing, as well as its own Holy Cow! brand of in-house plant-based and 50/50 products.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting the Company’s excitement about Norm’s contributions in his new roles. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated December 14, 2021. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws

Story continues

The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

For Further Information:

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

privas@originalholycow.com



