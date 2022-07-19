U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Holy Cow! Announces Partnership with Small Victory Bakery

2 min read
In this article:
  • HCWFF
Vancouver, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY; OTC Pink: HCWFF; Frankfurt: Z34) (the “Company” or “Holy Cow”) is pleased to announce that Small Victory Bakery has commenced operation in our commissary kitchen.  Small Victory Bakery has 3 retail outlets in the Greater Vancouver area serving freshly baked goods made in our commissary kitchen.


Paul Rivas, CEO of Holy Cow stated “We are extremely excited to be able to partner with Small Victory Bakery. Holy Cow continues to support local food entrepreneurs who are looking for guidance and support in developing and launching their new and existing ventures.”

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing, as well as its own Holy Cow! brand of in-house plant-based and 50/50 products.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated December 14, 2021. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws

The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

For Further Information:
For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:
Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer
1 (778) 869 5834
privas@originalholycow.com


