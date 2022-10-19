HOLY COW! ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Holy Cow Foods Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY; OTC Pink: HCWFF; Frankfurt: Z34) (“Holy Cow” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has terminated its agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH (“MIC”), for marketing, promotional, and investor relations services (the “Agreement”). For further information respecting the Agreement, please see the Company’s news release dated August 17, 2022.



The Company paid a fee of EUR 500,000 for the initial marketing campaign under the Agreement (the “Fee”). Following the termination of the Agreement, MIC returned a total of EUR 486,246 of the Fee to the Company. The Company plans to use the returned portion of the Fee to supplement its working capital.

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing, as well as its own Holy Cow! brand of in-house plant-based and 50/50 products.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting the Company’s use of the returned portion of the Fee. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws

The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

