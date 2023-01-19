U.S. markets closed

Holy Cow Foods to Change Name to NextGen Food Robotics

Holy Cow Foods Inc.
·3 min read
Holy Cow Foods Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO:HOLY); (OTC PINK:HCWFF); (Frankfurt:Z34) ("Holy Cow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to acceptance from the NEO Exchange, it intends to change its name to "NextGen Food Robotics Corp.". The stock symbol under which the Company's shares trade will also change to "NGRB". In accordance with the Company's articles, the name and symbol change was approved by resolution of the Company's board of directors. No action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name or symbol change.

The Company's shares are expected to begin trading under the new name and new symbol at market open on or around January 25, 2023.

The Company is a food manufacturing company that develops, co-packs and manufactures foods using automated machines. The Company has acquired a suite of fully automated machines that will, once operational, have a rated capacity of approximately 20 litres / minute (soups and sauces), 50 units / minute (dumplings) and 200 units / minute (patties). The machines are currently being commissioned and are expected to be operational within the next sixty days. The Company's pivot towards relying on automated machinery was intended to better serve its clients' food co-packing and manufacturing needs and keep up with the Company's competitors in the food production industry. The Company expects to formally secure a number of production and packaging contracts as soon as its new machines are operational. The Company's new name will better reflect this operational focus.

The Company will continue to use the name ‘Holy Cow Foods' in connection with certain of the Company's offerings.

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is an automated food co-packer and manufacturer and ghost kitchen operator.

For Further Information:

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:
Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer
1 (236) 471-1357
privas@originalholycow.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting the name and symbol change, and the anticipated effective date thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange nor IIROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Holy Cow Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736019/Holy-Cow-Foods-to-Change-Name-to-NextGen-Food-Robotics

