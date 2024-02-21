'The Holy Grail Of Investing' Author Explains How You Could Turn $100,000 Into $13.9 Million And Make 50% More Per Year Than With Stocks

“The Holy Grail of Investing” author Tony Robbins emphasized the importance of exploring alternative investments beyond the traditional stock market to navigate financial disinformation and achieve wealth growth, during a Feb. 15 interview with Jesse Watters on Fox Business.

Robbins, leveraging his extensive access to financial experts, underscores the significant return differential between the stock market and alternative investments like private equity.

Robbins pointed out that while the stock market has historically offered a 9.2% return, private equity investments have yielded an average of 14.2%, suggesting a potential for making 50% more money annually. He illustrated this with a comparison: $100,000 invested in the stock market could grow to $2.9 million over time, whereas the same amount in private equity could reach $13.9 million, showcasing the profound impact of choosing the right investment vehicle.

The discussion also touched on the barriers to entry for average investors in these lucrative markets. Traditionally, the most successful funds and investment opportunities in private equity were available only to the wealthiest investors or institutional funds. However, Robbins highlighted recent regulatory changes and initiatives, like a group in Houston, Texas, that allows individuals to buy in as partners in private equity funds, democratizing access to these high-return investments.

Robbins expanded on the concept of investing in monopolies, such as sports teams, which offer unique investment opportunities with compounded returns of 18%. He emphasized the monopolylike status of these investments, where ownership in a specific area can lead to significant financial benefits, not just from ticket sales but also from broadcasting rights and other revenue streams.

Fractional real estate platforms have opened up new paths for everyday investors to step into the real estate market with an entry point as low as $100. This crowdfunding approach not only simplifies the investment process but also offers a way to generate regular income through dividends and enjoy the growth in property value over time. Arrived Homes stands out as a prime example of the innovative investment solutions Robbins advocates for, making previously out-of-reach markets more accessible to the general public.

