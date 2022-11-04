U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.29
    +14.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,116.46
    +115.21 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,349.97
    +7.03 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.01
    -1.72 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.80
    +4.63 (+5.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.80
    +49.90 (+3.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    +1.44 (+7.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    +0.0188 (+1.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    +0.0470 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0196 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8790
    -1.2850 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,937.65
    +694.49 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.37
    +18.32 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Holy Name - Jersey City's Only Catholic Burial Space to Host Open House November 12 & 13

·2 min read

Open House will Highlight Zero Percent Financing for 48 Months

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark has hosted several successful open house events throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, and Middlesex counties this fall.

They will conclude the season with a final open house event at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum in Jersey City, Hudson County, to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence during these uncertain economic times before a difficult time arises for families.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of pre-planning."

The final open house weekend for 2022 will take place Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, located at 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, in Hudson County, just 5 miles from New York City.

During the open house, visitors will learn the long-term benefits of pre-planning, including protecting their loved one's legacy and access to financing options such as 0 percent interest for 48 months.

Holy Name is currently the only Catholic cemetery in Jersey City with available space. It offers a park-like setting, exquisite artwork, modern technology, and a faith-inspired atmosphere with grand views of the Jersey City skyline and close proximity to public transportation.

To learn more, watch the new videos at www.HolyNameCemetery.org or stop by the cemetery. Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning. There is no obligation or appointment necessary.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

The ministry of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark exists to meet the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of death and burial, and throughout bereavement. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days, including Memorial Day. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org.

Caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will answer questions and share information without obligation. Several financing options, including zero-percent interest for 48 months, will only be available during the open house event.
Caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will answer questions and share information without obligation. Several financing options, including zero-percent interest for 48 months, will only be available during the open house event.
To assist families in learning more about preplanning and memorialization, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is hosting an open house event on Nov 12 and Nov 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cemetery located at 823 West Side Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey.
To assist families in learning more about preplanning and memorialization, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is hosting an open house event on Nov 12 and Nov 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cemetery located at 823 West Side Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org. (PRNewsfoto/Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark)
Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org. (PRNewsfoto/Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holy-name--jersey-citys-only-catholic-burial-space-to-host-open-house-november-12--13-301669247.html

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Official: Israel’s Bibi Is Back—With a Vengeance

    RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—He’s back.As he predicted when he left office just 18 months ago, after an unprecedented 12-year term, Israel's once-and-future premier Benjamin Netanyahu has won a sixth-term chance to lead his fractious country.Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who for a little over four months led the fragile coalition that unseated Netanyahu, 73, who is on trial for three charges of corruption, conceded on Thursday night, as soon as the final vote count became official

  • Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. "A special task force has been formed for the purpose of identifying and arresting the perpetrators," said Ahmad Taheri, police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province.

  • Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

    An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

  • Pope warns global divisions leading to 'precipice'

    Pope Francis warned in Bahrain on Friday that "opposing blocs" and global divisions have put humanity on a "delicate precipice", a veiled reference to the Ukraine war.

  • Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough

    Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel.

  • Pope slams 'childlike' whims of powerful that start wars

    With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war. On his second day in the Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and then met separately with Muslim leaders at the royal mosque. It was his second such conference in as many months, following one in Kazakhstan, evidence of Francis’ core belief that moments of encounter among people of different faiths can help heal today’s conflicts and promote a more just and sustainable world.

  • Letter: Voting no on Proposal 3

    I am a Catholic and every one of my Catholic friends is standing in unison with our priest and bishop on voting no on Proposal 3.

  • Pope unable to walk around papal plane due to knee pain

    Pope Francis' knee pain was so bad on the way to Bahrain on Thursday that he was unable to walk around the papal plane greeting accompanying reporters as he usually does. "Today I have a lot of pain and I am not up to moving around the plane so I'll sit down and you come to me," Francis told reporters during the flight to Bahrain for a four-day trip. Despite the pain Francis appeared in good spirits as journalists greeted him individually at the front of the plane.

  • Ancient Christian monastery unearthed from the sands of the UAE, archaeologists say

    The monastery — only the second of its kind ever found in the United Arab Emirates — predates the founding of Islam, researchers said.

  • In Bahrain, pope speaks out against death penalty and discrimination

    SAKHIR, Bahrain (Reuters) -Pope Francis spoke against the death penalty on Thursday at the start of a trip to Bahrain where the Shi'ite Muslim opposition accuse the Sunni monarchy of overseeing human rights abuses and families of death row inmates had sought help from the pontiff. The visit, only the second by a pope to the Arabian Peninsula, is aimed at improving ties with the Islamic world but has thrust him into the Sunni-Shi'ite rights divide in Bahrain, which crushed a pro-democracy uprising in 2011. Referring to Bahrain's constitution, the pope said commitments should constantly be put into practice so that "religious freedom will be complete", equal dignity and equal opportunities "concretely recognised for each group", and that no forms of discrimination exist nor human rights "violated".

  • Pope urges end to death penalty as he arrives in Bahrain

    Pope Francis urged Bahrain authorities on Thursday to renounce the death penalty and ensure basic human rights are guaranteed for all citizens as he arrived in the Sunni-led kingdom that has been accused by rights groups of systematic discrimination against its Shiite majority. With King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa by his side, Francis also urged the Arab Gulf nation to ensure “safe and dignified” working conditions for its immigrant laborers, who have long faced abuse and exploitation in the island’s construction, oil extraction and domestic service industries.

  • How Kentucky's Amendment 2 is an affront to religious liberty: Opinion

    The Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice urges all Kentucky voters to oppose Amendment 2

  • Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring, Citing Economic Uncertainty

    Amazon has declared a halt to corporate hiring in the face of growing uncertainty in the global economy and given growth in the company’s staff in recent years. Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that CEO Andy Jassy and the “S-team”—Amazon-speak for senior management—“decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce.” The company also projected a sharp slowdown in growth at Amazon Web Services in the fourth quarter.

  • What Fed Chair Powell's 'some ways to go' means for interest rates and the market

    Fed Chair Powell laid the table to begin slowing down the pace of rate hikes on Wednesday while also stressing that the question of when to moderate the size of increases is less important than how high the central bank will ultimately raise rates to tame inflation.

  • Starbucks investors seek specifics from incoming CEO on union, cafe overhauls

    Incoming Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan took the stage at Starbucks Corp's Seattle headquarters in September, telling investors he would uphold the company's mission. Narasimhan, former chief executive officer of UK-based Lysol-maker Reckitt, joined Starbucks' payroll Oct. 1. Starbucks shares are roughly flat at $84.58 from Sept. 1, when Starbucks announced Narasimhan's appointment.

  • Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

    Marathon Petroleum (MPC) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Altice Falls Most Ever in Latest Sign of Cable Industry Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Altice USA Inc., the No. 4 US cable-TV provider, fell the most on record following disappointing third-quarter results, with management saying “higher competition” threatens its business and playing down prospects for an imminent buyout of the company.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winn

  • Blackstone explores sale of Permian energy producer PRI Operating -sources

    A unit of Blackstone Inc is seeking to sell U.S. oil and gas producer PRI Operating for around $2 billion including debt, as the alternative asset manager continues its retreat from the oil patch, people familiar with the matter said. The business, also known as Patriot Resources, is owned by Blackstone's credit investment arm. Blackstone Credit is working with an investment bank to explore options for PRI Operating at a time when commodity prices continue to trade at elevated levels after touching multi-year highs earlier in 2022.

  • Coinbase Deal Shows Google Is Committed to Crypto – How Much Depends on Whom You Ask

    Going by recent headlines and what the company says, one would assume Google is diving into crypto. The hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to run Google’s payments division in January was touted as “a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” in a Bloomberg article and echoed in a lot of crypto press, including here. On the surface, it would seem Google is getting aggressive in its approach to crypto.

  • NiSource (NI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    NiSource's (NI) third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the implementation of new gas rates and the expected reduction in expenses.