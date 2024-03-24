Holy Week services begin Monday

Mar. 23—The Cleburne Christian Business Club will host community Holy Week Services for the 48th consecutive year on Monday through Friday at the Cleburne Conference Center.

Services begin at 7 a.m. each morning featuring a host and lay speaker from the community and soloists and choirs from area churches. Doors open at 6:40 p.m. for fellowship, coffee and donuts.

"This is one of Cleburne's longest-running events and I think one of the most important," Holy Week Co-Chairman Vance Castles said. "To come together in worship, as a community, says a lot about Cleburne and who we are, as a community. We are already looking down the road to the 50th year of our Holy Week observance."

Lay speakers highlighting the daily services include Jamie Dugger, Linda Marlin, Addison Willingham, Damson Chola Jr. and Dell Cavasos. Among those bringing the special music are the Heights Church Praise Team, Bethel Temple Soloist Roxann Rudzavice and the choirs of Field Street Baptist and First Baptist Church of Cleburne.

"There's an old church saying, 'Come — and prepare to be blessed,'" Castles said. "That has been our prayer in preparing for Holy Week this year and every year. The goal has always been to bring this community together, as a body of believers, in remembering and honoring Christ's sacrifice on the cross, and his resurrection. We encourage everyone to set aside a morning — or every morning — to attend a Holy Week service. It's a great way to begin the day."

Committee members assembled a video inviting the public to attend the Holy Week services.

"My husband and I have been attending Holy Week Services for years," Linda Hall said. "I can truly say our Christian lives have been enriched by attending the Christian Business Clubs and Holy Week Services."

Bobby de la Garza said he and his wife, Cindy, have been attending the services since the early 2000s when they moved here.

"It's different that in every day we have a different praise and worship leader," he said. "Every day we have a different host. Every day we have a different speaker. So even though these speakers are going to be focusing on the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, there will be some that give their testimony. I get really excited about attending the Holy Week Services."

de la Garza said he thinks it's such a unique thing in Cleburne for churches of all denominations to come together to worship.

Patty Maggard, who also said she's been attending for years, said it's worth it.

"It's worth when that alarm clock goes off, getting up even though you want to roll over one more time and grab that pillow," she said, "because the things that happen to me when I'm there — I'm so blessed by the music, by the fellowship and I always say when I walk out of there, 'I'm so glad that I didn't miss this.'"

Cheri White said that Holy Week is so significant because every year it's a time of reflection and a close look at Jesus' last week on this earth.

"From his entry into Jerusalem to the last supper to his praying in the garden to his arrest and crucifixion and his resurrection," she said. "I just think about the suffering and the pain and courage that Jesus endured, that it opened the gates of heaven to all of us and gave us access to God. He died for our sins so that they could be washed away."

Monday

Monday's speaker, Jamie Dugger, is a recovering sinner who was born again in May 1993. She and her family attend First United Methodist Church in Cleburne.

She's been a partner in business and an avid traveler with her husband, Jeff, for almost as long as they've been married — 34 years this year. They have four children and are Lolly and Pop to seven grandchildren.

Dugger is a multiple myeloma survivor who has been in remission for two-plus years. She is also a part-time blogger and actress.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King serves as host, with Joe White leading invocation. Special music is provided by the Heights Praise Team.

Churches recognized Monday include: First United Methodist Church, Ascension Lutheran, Nolan River Baptist, East Henderson Baptist, Stonewater Church, Heights Church and Cornerstone Church. Recognized civic groups include: Johnson County Family Crisis Center, City of Cleburne, Camp Fire Girls, Operation Blessing and ReInspire.

Tuesday

Linda Marlin, who describes herself as a grateful survivor, will speak on Tuesday. She has learned intensive, valuable lessons from the greatest teacher — life experience.

Marlin survived a dysfunctional childhood that led her to the Mexican cartel at the age of 14.

Through her experiences, she has learned to appreciate every second of her life here. She is the mother of two, grandmother to six and has one great-grandson. She loves sharing her story of God's redemption in her life and, most importantly, fanning the light she sees in others into full-blown flames.

Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker serves as host for the day, with John Finnell leading invocation. Roxann Rudzavice provides special music.

Churches recognized Tuesday include: Church of Jesus Christ LDS, Bethel Temple, Crossroads and St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Recognized civic groups include: Cleburne Kiwanis Club, Johnson County employees, Tuesday Forum, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Johnson County, Cleburne Education Foundation and HOPE Medical and Dental Clinic.

Wednesday

A passionate 18-year-old Christian, Addison Willingham will serve as Wednesday's speaker. She comes from a family of five, and she considers many friends that might as well fall into that category as well.

Music, coffee and reading have her heart, but she also loves competing on the volleyball court.

She graduates from Blum High School in May and will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the fall.

Cleburne Chamber of Commerce President Tracy Thomas serves as Wednesday's host, with Jimmy Campbell providing invocation. Special music is provided by the Southwestern Adventist University's University Singers.

Churches recognized Wednesday include: Westhill Church of Christ, St. Mark United Methodist Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church and First United Pentecostal Church. Recognized civic groups include Children's Advocacy Center of Johnson County, United Way of Johnson County, Cleburne Lions Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Cleburne Chamber of Commerce, East Cleburne Community Center and Southwestern Adventist University.

Thursday

Members of the Cleburne High School senior class will lead Thursday's services, including Damson Chola Jr. as speaker. He has served as a guest soloist at Cleburne Christian Business Club meetings and Holy Week services for several years.

Known to friends as "DJ," he began singing as a child in church. He has distinguished himself as a member of the choir and theater arts programs at CHS and a cast member in multiple Plaza Theatre Co. productions. He recently received Best Performer accolades in the UIL One-Act Play Zone Competition, reflecting his talents and interest in pursuing musical performance at the college level. For the third consecutive year, he has been selected to advance from state to national competition in musical performance as an International Thespian Festival Honoree.

This past summer, Chola received the top achievement to be presented in the UIL State Choir solo competition in the presentation of the UIL Outstanding Performer Award. UlL judges present this prestigious honor to a select number of students who earned gold medals on their solos at the state contest.

Also an academic leader at CHS, he has pursued studies in health sciences and is a member of the Certified Nurse Aide program.

Cleburne High School Principal Karen Holweg serves as Thursday's host, with Ivy Grace Smith providing the invocation. Bailey Kelly provides the special music.

Churches recognized Thursday include: Cleburne Bible Church, College Heights Church, Church of the Holy Comforter and Hope Church. Recognized civic groups include Cleburne Pregnancy Center, Cleburne Masonic Lodge No. 315, Cleburne Rotary Club, Zonta International, Meals on Wheels North Central Texas, Johnson Somervell Counties Retired School Employees Association, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Hill College.

Friday

To close out Holy Week services on Good Friday, Del Cavazos, owner of Bertha's Maid Service and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, will speak. He loves to share how Jesus revolutionized his life— how Christ changed his path from one headed for jail and disappointment to a solid citizen and life dedicated to God.

He is 55 years old and has one son and one granddaughter.

Linda Stark serves as the host on Friday, with Dale Hannah providing the invocation.

Churches recognized Friday include: Friendship Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Cleburne, Field Street Baptist Church, United Presbyterian Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Shepherd's Valley Cowboy Church. Recognized civic groups include Amores Librorum, The International Circle of King's Daughters, Cleburne Elks Lodge No. 811, Save Old Cleburne, Christian Women Job Corps, the Bread Connection and SHINE Together.

The Cleburne Christian Business Club meets at 7 a.m. the first Monday of every month at the Cleburne Conference Center. In addition to hosting the annual Holy Week Services, the organization sponsors the Christian Leadership Prayer Breakfast, which is May 6 at Cleburne Bible Church.