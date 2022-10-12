Homa raises another $100 million for its data-driven mobile gaming tools

French startup Homa has raised a $100 million Series B funding round. Quadrille Capital and Headline are leading the round. Homa partners with indie mobile game studios so that their games are perfectly optimized to become a hit game on the App Store and Google Play.

In other words, Homa builds tools that help third-party developers build games. The reason for that is that it has become incredibly challenging to stand out when you build a hypercasual, casual or board game with a small dev team.

Other investors in the Series B include Northzone, Fabric Ventures, Bpifrance, Eurazeo and Singular. With Voodoo, Homa is one of the companies that have turned mobile gaming development into a methodical, data-driven process.

Homa’s software development kit (SDK) helps you track various metrics thanks to built-in analytics features. It can be important if you want to improve session times, retention after one day, seven days or 28 days. Homa also fosters A/B testing at scale to optimize user engagement.

After that, Homa helps you monetize with ads. The SDK gives you tools to track monetization metrics, such as the cost per install compared to the eCPM. This way, Homa can run predictable ad campaigns that will grow a game’s user base and eventually generate more revenue.

The company’s metrics are mind boggling. Since 2018, Homa has published 80 games and attracted one billion downloads. Overall, the company has raised $165 million and now works with 160 people.

Up next, Homa wants to explore web3 and the world of NFTs. It has started collaborating with Sorare and it has ambitious plans for its collection of games going forward.

The startup wants to build a universe of interconnected games with virtual worlds and characters owned by creators and players — a sort of Homa metaverse. Even if that plan doesn’t pan out, it seems that Homa is on the right track with its game publishing tools — and it now has more money to invest to improve its tech stack.