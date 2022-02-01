U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Update your home audio with these certified refurbished Sonos speakers on sale today

Jon Winkler and Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·3 min read
The Sonos One is a quality smart speaker and it&#39;s one of the many certified refurbished products the brand has on sale right now.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sonos is one of the most popular audio companies around and for good reason: The brand's WiFi-connected speakers and sound bars deliver excellent and clear audio with minimal setup. That quality can come at a high price, but right now Sonos is offering a sale of Certified Refurbished speakers with prices that sound too good to be true—but they're all too real.



One of the advantages of Sonos speakers is that if you own more than one, they can be connected via WiFi for a multi-room audio setup, so you can you have your music fill the entire home. If you're concerned about buying refurbished, don't be: These speakers come certified to be good as new, in brand-new packaging and have been thoroughly cleaned and tested by the manufacturer. They're also backed by Sonos' one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between ahead of the holiday.

Valentine's Day: Shopping for your Valentine? We've got chocolates and so much more.

If you're curious about what Sonos can offer, here's a brief explainer of each of the speakers available.

  • Sonos Port: If you love your classic stereo system but want to be able to play the latest songs and podcasts, the Port can help. Sonos says its network audio streamer connects wired in-wall and in-ceiling speakers together to stream content through the Sonos app and Apple AirPlay 2. The app also lets you adjust bass, treble, and loudness of the media you're playing. Though not discounted in its certified refurbished state, its $359 price tag is 20% cheaper than the brand new model at $449.

  • Sonos Move: If you're looking for ease of use as well as portability in your Bluetooth speaker, the Move is a solid choice. As one of our favorite smart speakers, the Move has a good battery life (over 11 hours!) and a handy charging base on top of its impressive sound. Currently listed for $399 brand new, you can get it certified refurbished for $319, or $80 cheaper.

  • Sonos Beam (First Generation): The current model of the Beam runs you $449 on the brand's site, but you can get a refurbished version of the previous generation for $259—19% off its regular $319 price tag. The current Beam is our favorite soundbar under $500 for creating what our tester called "creating an immersive soundstage." That clear sound quality comes from its Dolby Atmos technology built into an elegant design.

  • Sonos One (Second Generation): The Sonos One is another one of the best smart speakers we've ever tried thanks to its crisp sound quality and compatibility with Alexa and Google SP Assistant. While the current model is listed for $219, you can get a refurbished first-generation model for $149—$30 off its list price of $179 (though currently listed as out of stock).

Get the Sonos Beam soundbar for 19% off right now.

Sonos products usually come with a hefty price tag, so buying refurbished is actually the smart way to go. Inventory is limited and several colors and models are already out of stock, so if you want to get your hands on one of their powerful speakers at a low price, you should act fast.

Shop the Sonos Certified Refurbished speaker sale.





Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sonos sale: Shop certified refurbished speakers for great sound

