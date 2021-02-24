U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.25
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,510.00
    +18.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,221.50
    +29.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.50
    +20.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.94
    +0.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4116
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9680
    +0.7310 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,630.47
    +3,219.67 (+6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.70
    +5.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,640.35
    +14.41 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Home Audio Equipment Market Revenue to Cross USD 45 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

Major home audio equipment market players include Apple, Inc., Sony Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Voxx International Corporation, Vizio, Inc., Polk Audio, LG Electronics, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), and JVCKenwood Corporation.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Home Audio Equipment Market by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of home audio equipment will cross $45 billion by 2027. The high demand for advanced audio-visual solutions will propel the market growth.

There is an increasing demand for speakers due to the growing trend of AI-ready speakers across the globe. Several companies are offering smart speakers that enable users to play music, turn on lights, and make restaurant reservations. Smart speakers are integrated with deep learning technology that identifies sound patterns and other data, making the interface user-friendly. The implementation of voice recognition technology in speakers helps users to use their voice to provide several commands to the system. Voice assistant technology recognizes the voice through natural language processing and performs tasks as per the user's command. In the U.S., the number of smart speaker users increased by 32% in January 2019. Thus, the growing popularity of advanced smart speakers will boost the home audio equipment market expansion.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/157

Online retailing in the home audio equipment market has gained traction over recent years with e-commerce players, such as Amazon.com Inc. and eBay, offering a wide range of products on their portals. The ongoing pandemic has further enhanced online retailing as consumers prefer buying products online to ensure social distancing. There is a reduction in the footfall at physical retail stores since the outbreak of the pandemic. Moreover, several discounts and offers provided by e-commerce companies encourage people to buy products online. Easy replacement policies have also fostered online retailing over recent years. The availability of high-end home audio products online will fuel the market value.

The growing popularity of video-on-demand services in North America will drive the demand for high-quality home audio equipment. Around 46% of U.S. broadband households subscribed to two or more OTT services in 2019. Players including Hulu, Netflix, and The Walt Disney Company are dominating the video on demand industry in the region. Consumers are adopting high-end home theater systems to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience at home. Soundbars on the other hand are enabling high-quality audio delivery, in turn, improving the audio-visual experience. Thus, the increasing number of consumers watching on-demand content in North America will foster the demand for home audio equipment.

Major companies functioning in the home audio equipment market include Apple, Inc., Sony Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Voxx International Corporation, Vizio, Inc., Polk Audio, LG Electronics, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), and JVCKenwood Corporation.

Request customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/157

Some major findings of the home audio equipment market report are:

  • The market will witness growth, which is attributed to rising disposable incomes in developed countries followed by consumers spending more on high-end audio devices for an enhanced listening experience.

  • The growing popularity of video-on-demand services globally has encouraged consumers to adopt high-quality audio-visual equipment. The increasing number of people subscribing to services, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, will influence the demand for home audio equipment such as soundbars and home theatres.

  • The growing penetration of wireless communication technologies will also augment the industry growth. There is an increasing demand for wirelessly connected audio devices that can be easily connected to other systems without the hassle of wired cable links.

  • The rising popularity of voice-based assistant systems and increasing use of smart speakers in developed & developing economies globally will also spur the market revenue.

  • The increasing penetration of smart home technologies in Asia Pacific will offer growth opportunities to the home audio equipment market as consumers are using smart devices that can be controlled remotely or through voice commands.

  • Players operating in the industry are focusing on integrating advanced technologies, such as AI and Bluetooth connectivity, into the systems to strengthen their offerings and market position. They are launching innovative solutions to capture a larger market share.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Home Audio Equipment Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research and development

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Marketing

3.2.3.4 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology and innovation landscape

3.4.1 NFC technology

3.4.2 Wireless charging

3.4.3 Bluetooth 5.0

3.4.4 Voice recognition

3.4.5 Dolby Atmos

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Price trends analysis

3.6.1 Wired

3.6.2 Wireless

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/home-audio-equipment-market-size

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

home-audio-equipment-market-growth.png
Home Audio Equipment Market Growth Predicted at 10% Through 2027: GMI
Online retailing in the home audio equipment market has gained traction over recent years with e-commerce players, such as Amazon.com Inc. and eBay, offering a wide range of products on their portals.

Related Links

Soundbar Market

Smart Speaker Market

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-audio-equipment-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-45-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301234579.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Debt Markets Brace for Higher Yields to Stay as Stimulus Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, plus the prospect of more stimulus later this year, is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields that’s likely to lead to a pickup in volatility in currency markets.U.S. yields have marched higher even before the plan’s arrival -- offering an inkling of what may be in store. BlackRock Inc. sees as much as $2.8 trillion in additional fiscal spending this year and the risk of a further rise in long-term rates. BNY Mellon’s John Velis says a 2% 10-year Treasury yield is possible by April as part of a “tantrum without the taper” of Federal Reserve bond purchases. And volatility in currencies is so low that it’s all but certain to go up, says Harley Bassman, creator of a widely watched gauge of Treasury-market movements.For weeks, the million-dollar question for many investors was whether the $1.9 trillion relief plan would flow mainly through financial markets -- as the first package did -- or actually find its way more into the U.S. economy, where it could trigger changes in spending and investment magnitudes greater than the original size of the stimulus. The wave of reflation bets sweeping through global markets indicates the latter narrative is taking greater hold, suggesting such trades may have room to run.“There’s a lot of stimulus in the pipeline that could add up to $2 trillion to $3 trillion in the end,” Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, said via phone. That includes another package later this year focused on infrastructure and growth, he said.Yields began to inch their way higher in January after Democrats appeared poised to win control of the Senate, sending the 10-year above the previously elusive level of 1%. The rate, currently around 1.37%, is now at its highest level in almost a year.But the moves higher in yields weren’t accompanied by corresponding reactions in the foreign-exchange market, which has largely remained steady. One gauge, for instance, is the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which tracks near-term projected volatility of the euro-dollar exchange rate. It has been on a mostly downward trend in 2021, hovering not far from the lowest levels of the past 12 years.Rising rates are the first place that stronger growth and inflation prospects are reflected and that’s set to be followed by currency volatility. One place to watch is the yen, which has one of the lowest implied FX vols among the major currencies, and has “more room to rise,” Velis says. Meanwhile, he sees the dollar’s next direction as “somewhat ambiguous.”‘Turbocharging the Restart’At BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, fresh fiscal spending is seen as “turbocharging the restart” of the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy, with further spending only ensuring more support, according to a note by Jean Boivin, head of the firm’s research arm, and others. They see a key risk of a further increase in long-term yields “as markets grapple with an economic restart that could beat expectations,” which could spark bouts of volatility. They downgraded their view on government bonds, while broadening their pro-risk stance that includes favoring stocks.Implied volatility across a wide range of financial instruments is currently “mis-priced and too low,” said Bassman, inventor of what’s now known as the ICE BofA MOVE Index, Wall Street’s most widely watched benchmark for interest-rate volatility. He says the combination of fiscal and monetary policy being undertaken by the Biden administration and Fed “can create volatility in both directions.” While greater volatility in interest rates should translate into currency volatility, he said, “forecasting is now much more challenging.”“Bond and currency markets have been pricing in an initial stimulus of $1.9 trillion that turns into transient inflation and a burst of demand that subsides,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $100 billion at Brown Advisory in Baltimore. “What hasn’t been priced in is a lasting, booming economy. If the fiscal thrust is enough to put the U.S. on a higher growth plane, that probably results in a higher dollar and makes currency markets more volatile.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Surges as Investors Bet Commodity Demand to Take Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged as traders and investment banks see global supplies rapidly tightening in response to a vaccination-led recovery this summer.Futures in London jumped 3.7% on Monday, its largest daily gain since early January, as a range of bullish calls and upward revisions to price forecasts boosted optimism over oil demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees Brent reaching $75 a barrel as consumption continues to recover faster than supply from OPEC+ and shale. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley also boosted estimates as it sees oil heading for what may be the tightest quarter since at least 2000.“The market is looking at a more constructive view from a demand perspective and a tighter view from a supply perspective,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “With economies reopening and vaccinations accelerating, the market has to question if there’s enough oil at the moment as we head into peak demand season.”The loss of crude production from the unprecedented polar blast in the U.S. will help further firm oil markets heading into the summer as much of the world emerges from lockdowns, Trafigura Group’s co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Some 40 million barrels of February oil output, largely from the Permian Basin, will not be produced due to the freeze, Luckock said.Global benchmark crude has gained over 25% this year after a January pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen production curbs turbocharged a rally triggered by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs. Brent’s prompt timespread has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling a tighter market and helping to unwind global stockpiles built up during the pandemic. Crude oil stored at sea fell to an 11-month low last week, according to Vortexa, in another sign of dwindling supplies.Joining the chorus of bullish calls on oil, Socar Trading SA sees prices hitting $80 a barrel this year as the glut of excess oil inventories built up in response to the pandemic gets fully drawn down by the summer. Even with Saudi Arabia and Texas producing, “the fear is that in 12 months there will be a shortage,” Socar’s chief trading officer said.Still, the supply picture is far from certain. Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading toward an OPEC+ meeting next week with differing opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April. The kingdom wants to hold output steady, according to delegates, but Moscow is indicating that it still wants to proceed with an increase.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EasyJet’s Cost of Cash Sinks After Johnson’s Summer Travel Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The plunge in EasyJet Plc’s borrowing costs this week shows what a difference three days makes.On Wednesday morning, as the budget airline opened books on a potential 1.2 billion euro ($1.5 billion) offering, its implied yield for seven-year debt was at 1.71%, down a whopping 33 basis points from Monday, before U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the nation’s plan to gradually lift restrictions.Johnson’s mid-May target for restarting international travel unleashed a wave of pent-up demand from holiday-starved Britons. The surge in summer bookings lifted EasyJet’s shares 18% this week, while discount competitor Wizz Air Holdings Plc was poised for its biggest three-day gain since November.“It’s great timing for EasyJet, just not so great timing for credit investors,” said Luke Hickmore, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “If you wanted to buy airline debt you needed to buy it one month ago at least,” he said.The sale -- which would be the company’s first since 2019 -- has attracted almost 5 billion euros of investor bids, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Luton, U.K.-based company narrowed its initial price guidance for the benchmark offering to around 2.125% from 2.375% area, according to the person, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Before Johnson’s comments on Monday, the BBB- rated carrier’s implied yield on seven-year debt was at 2.04%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg’s BVAL.“There’s a good chance this deal goes well as there aren’t many investment-grade airlines around,” Hickmore said. “However, I would prefer to think slightly longer-term and buy the winners in the sector that will be outperforming for the next two years, not two weeks.”EasyJet didn’t immediately reply to a Bloomberg News request for comment. According to a spokeswoman ahead of the sale, the bond program will “further improve our debt maturity profile.”The offering follows Wizz Air’s deal to pay 1.35% for a 500 million-euro three-year bond in January, and Ryanair Holdings Plc’s five-year offering with a yield of 3% in September.Despite the surge in optimism, a rebound in global air travel may be off the cards for the next few months, according to Daniel Ender, a fixed-income strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV warned.“U.K. travel is still down, same with France, Germany and the rest of the largest EU countries,” he said. “Overall, it’s still a long road to pre-Covid levels.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Strong German data helps European shares recover; Wall Street futures subdued

    European shares rose but U.S. stocks futures pointed to a further tech sell-off in Wall Street, as market participants weighed up signs of economic recovery against fears of inflation. Falling tech stocks pulled Asian markets lower overnight, as recent gains in U.S. Treasury yields put lofty valuations under pressure. In his testimony before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not seem too worried about rising yields, telling Congress they were a statement on the market's confidence in the pandemic recovery.

  • Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year.“The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.He also played down concerns of an inflationary outbreak from another big fiscal stimulus package or from an unleashing of pent-up demand as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against the virus. And he called the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.The Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation.The chairman “gave absolutely no indication that the Fed is thinking about changing its very dovish policy stance,” Cornerstone Macro analysts Roberto Perli and Benson Durham wrote in a note to clients.Powell’s testimony occurred against the backdrop of growing optimism about the economy as vaccines against the coronavirus are more widely disseminated and expectations of further fiscal stimulus from President Joe Biden and Congress mount.Bond yields have risen on the economy’s better prospects and in anticipation of faster inflation. Some traders have also brought forward their expectations for the Fed’s first interest-rate increase since it slashed rates effectively to zero last year.Powell said it was important to determine what was behind the higher bond yields, namely expectations of a return to a more normal economy.“In a way, it’s a statement on confidence on the part of markets that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said.Market price action was volatile in the aftermath of Powell’s opening statement text release, with 10-year yields initially rising a couple of basis points to 1.3875% session highs, before the move quickly faded and yields dropped back lower by about the same amount.Interest-rate swap markets are pricing the first 25 basis point of Fed hikes around mid-2023, versus the early-2024 time frame priced in at the beginning of this month.Read More: Traders See Earlier Fed Hikes, Even as Goldman Cautions on PaceTechnology company shares led a decline in U.S. stock prices on Tuesday on concern that valuations had gotten out of hand amid higher bond yields and bets on faster inflation. Even with recent weakness, though, the S&P 500 index is still up more than 70% from lows struck last March.Powell said he didn’t have an opinion on whether that constituted an equity market bubble, noting that there were opinions expressed on both sides of that proposition. “No one can really identify” a bubble, he said.Powell allowed that loose monetary policy has played a role in pushing up asset prices. But he said that other forces were also at play, including expectations of faster economic growth.“While we should not underestimate the challenges we currently face, developments point to an improved outlook for later this year,” Powell said. “In particular, ongoing progress in vaccinations should help speed the return to normal activities.”In response to a question, the Fed chair said growth could come in this year at 6%. The economy contracted by 2.5% last year.The economy started 2021 on a strong note, as retail sales and factory output accelerated. In the wake of the firmer data, Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package is enacted.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee showed little if any deviation from the tone of recent public statements. But “no news” is news in and of itself because it shows the Fed to be unwavering in its policy stance, despite rising Treasury yields and an improving tone in much of the economic data.--Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click hereThe jobs market though has softened, with claims filed for unemployment benefits jumping to a four-week high in the most recent reporting period. Payrolls last month barely rose, by 49,000, after a 227,000 decline in December, and while unemployment dropped to 6.3%, that partly reflected more people leaving the workforce.“The high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers and for African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups,” Powell said. “The economic dislocation has upended many lives and created great uncertainty about the future.”He reiterated the Fed’s pledge to keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has accelerated to 2% -- and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time.The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.3% in December 2020 from a year earlier, well below the Fed’s 2% inflation target. After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core inflation clocked in at 1.5%.“I really do not expect that we’ll be in a situation where inflation rises to troubling levels,” Powell said.Temporary InflationHe said inflation will pick up in coming months as current price levels are compared to depressed readings a year ago, when the economy was virtually shut down, but that effect will be temporary.Prices may also be pushed up later in the year by pent-up demand released as a growing number of Americans get vaccinated against the virus. But he said that the increase in inflation was unlikely to be large or long-lasting.Some economists, most prominently former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, have warned that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could lead to an overheating of the economy and much faster inflation -- a concern that administration officials have pushed back on as exaggerated.While Powell studiously refrained from commenting on the Biden package, he did say that there hasn’t been a strong connection between bigger budget deficits and inflation recently.(Adds Powell bubble comments in 13th, 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Moutai’s $80 Billion Rout Sends Signal for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. investors are selling their shares at the fastest pace in more than two years, a warning for a market that owes much of its rally to a handful of large caps.The biggest stock listed in mainland China has lost $80 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. Wednesday’s 5.1% drop put Moutai’s five-day decline at 16%, the biggest for such a period since October 2018. The company had rallied 30% this year through its Feb. 10 record close.Momentum trades are cracking after the CSI 300 Index briefly surpassed its 2007 closing peak. Chinese traders were griping about a lack of market breadth before the holiday and extreme valuations for some of the most-loved stocks. Less than 10 companies accounted for half of the returns on the benchmark -- including Moutai -- with foreign investors and domestic mutual funds compounding the problem by buying the most liquid megacaps.“This is the beginning of the end for baijiu’s outrageous valuations and the mark of a massive shift to value stocks,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Beijing Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. The big baijiu gains of the past year “have become a prisoner’s dilemma - whoever sells first wins.”Triggers for the reversal include signals on tighter monetary policy from the central bank. The People’s Bank of China is withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, while local media ran a front-page editorial this week saying China’s economic recovery is creating the conditions for the central bank to “normalize” monetary policy.The CSI 300 ended 2.6% lower, with the consumer staples sector that includes baijiu down 4.5%. Health care, which had also been among the market’s best performers until the holiday, dropped 4.4% Wednesday to cap its biggest three-day drop since December 2018.Other makers of baijiu -- a popular liquor in China -- are among the worst performers on the CSI 300 in the past five days, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co. down 22% and Luzhou Laojiao Co. losing 21%. The Securities Times newspaper on Tuesday listed three major concerns around the baijiu trade, including record-high valuations, overly heavy positioning by institutional investors and the demise in popularity of the spirit among the younger generation.A high-profile fund managed by a star manager Zhang Kun, known for his outperformance in recent months and heavy allocation in the baijiu sector, suspended new orders starting Wednesday. The industry accounted for about 40% of the fund’s holdings, according to a fourth-quarter filing, with top positions including Moutai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands Crude by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple plans to increase dividend, approves executive compensation - CNBC

    The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders will not vote until next year's annual meeting on Cook's September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple's fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and government bond yields on the rise are all raising the specter of inflation. Furthermore, there is growing concern that stocks - and tech ones in particular - are now at valuations disconnected from reality. Is the changing macro climate about to send the bull market into retreat? Too early to tell, but it does signal that a more prudent approach to investing might be a good move right now. And that will bring us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a downturn. RBC Capital analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, just above 10%. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) First up, Annaly Capital Management, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Annaly holds a portfolio of commercial real estate with a heavy focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) spaces. Other large investments include multifamily dwellings, hotels, and healthcare properties. The company has over $100 billion total assets. In the company’s 4Q20 results, Annaly showed a 5.1% economic return for Q4, far stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per common share, and more than covered the regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at that level; at the annualized rate of 88 cents per common share, the dividend is yielding 10.7%. This is head and shoulder above the ~2% yield found among peer companies in the financial sector. Annaly has a long history of adjusting its dividend payment to fit with earnings, making it a reliable payer. Also of interest to investors, Annaly finished Q4 with $8.7 billion in unencumbered assets, including cash on hand. The company used this deep pocket to authorize a $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, in a move to return capital to shareholders and bolster share prices. RBC’s 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee likes what he sees in Annaly’s performance, writing, “We continue to favor Annaly's diversified operating model, strong liquidity and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop... Annaly has exposure to growth-oriented, credit assets, including residential and commercial mortgage credit and middle markets lending. We believe diversification should allow NLY to pivot between attractive investment opportunities.” In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $9.50 price target. This figure implies a 14% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street about NLY’s quality, as shown by the 7 to 1 split among the analyst reviews, favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently trading for $8.22 and their $9 average price target suggests an upside potential of 9.5% from that level. (See NLY stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunoco LP (SUN) From REITs we move over to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesale distributor of motor fuels in the US, and supplies more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. Among the company’s products are gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and kerosene – a full range of petroleum products, sold as both branded and unbranded products. Sunoco also controls 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. At the retail end, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations – from pumps to payment services. This company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS did come in negative in Q1, when demand fell at the height of the crisis, but quickly rebounded in Q2 and has shown year-over-year gains in each quarter since. Q4 EPS was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow in the quarter was down year-over-year, from $120 million to $97 million, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common share. This was held steady from the prior quarter – and in fact, has been held steady at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has been paying out a reliable dividend for the past 8 years. The current payment annualizes to $3.30 per share, and gives a yield of 10.6%. Covering SUN for RBC, analyst Elvira Scotto notes that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the continental US have negatively impacted sales volumes but remains buoyed by other aspects. “SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and noted improvement in volumes in January. We do not expect the recent weather conditions to have a meaningful impact to SUN's 2021 volumes,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe SUN shows investors sizable current income with an improved balance sheet. We expect SUN to maintain its distribution and expect distribution coverage to improve over time.” Scotto rates SUN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and increased the price target from $36 to $38. The figure implies a 23% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here) Overall, SUN shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a range of reviews including 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares have an average price target of $33.50, which gives an 8% upside potential from the current trading price of $31. (See SUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Reddit Stock Sale Raises $368 Million as Frenzy Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago Reddit Inc. said it raised “more than $250 million” in a private stock sale. Turns out it was plenty more.The social media platform said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that it raised $368 million in a preferred stock sale and has set a target of bringing in as much $500 million.Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on rising mortgage rates?

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin's Market Cap Will Reach $100 Trillion

    What Happened: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin’s market value will continue to rise to $100 trillion. Earlier today, Saylor told CNBC that the cryptocurrency would continue to appreciate to become a “stabilizing influence” for the global financial system. Why It Matters: Bitcoin recently crossed $1 trillion in market cap, but its price fell sharply earlier today, taking its market cap with it. Saylor’s predictions for the asset effectively mean he foresees a 100 times increase in its current market value. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “There’s a $500 trillion monetary planet, and the outer layer is currency, then you’ve got stocks, bonds, real estate. There’s $10 trillion worth of gold in there, $1 trillion of bitcoin in there. Bitcoin is going to flip gold, and it’s going to subsume the entire gold market cap,” said Saylor as he made his case for predicting such a drastic increase in value. After Bitcoin crosses gold’s market cap, Saylor says it will subsume negative yielding sovereign debt and other monetary indexes until it grows to $100 trillion. According to him, “Once it gets to $10 trillion, its volatility will be dramatically less. As it marches toward $100 trillion, you’re going to see the growth rates fall, the volatility fall, and it’s going to be a stabilizing influence in the entire financial system of the 21st century.” What Else: Saylor is a known proponent of Bitcoin, and his decision to allocate over $1.15 Billion of MicroStrategy’s cash holdings to Bitcoin has largely benefited its share price – MicroStrategy is up over 300% since the announcement of its initial Bitcoin purchase. Yes. I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline - from one rocket scientist to another. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 20, 2020 Saylor is also believed to have played a part in Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) $1.5 Billion Bitcoin purchase. Image: Screeshot of TV episode See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under TrillionWhy Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin plummets as doubts grow over sky-high valuation

    Bitcoin plummeted as much as 17% on Tuesday as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations, triggering the liquidation of leveraged bets and sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets. The world's biggest cryptocurrency was facing its biggest daily drop in a month, falling to as low as $45,000. Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that often moves in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped more than 20% to $1,410, down over 30% from last week's record peak.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Less easy financial conditions will likely lead to lower overall returns in global markets while favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.Growth and earnings will become bigger drivers of returns next quarter, strategists including Bhanu Baweja wrote in a note Monday. A bottoming in real rates and credit spreads will signal the end of a liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11. It was at minus 0.83% on Wednesday.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets The “phase change” from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as “inflation enthusiasm” peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, according to the UBS team.An analysis of similar episodes when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said.The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.(Updates with latest TIPS yield in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Trades in Record $11K Daily Range After Dropping From $58K

    Bitcoin's average daily range to date in 2021 is $3,765.