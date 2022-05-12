Home Audio Equipment Market size to Increase by USD 14.39 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home audio equipment market is set to grow by USD 14.39 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (smart speakers, home theater systems, and sound bars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Key takeaways from the home audio equipment market study
Home audio equipment market size to increase by USD 14.39 billion at 10.76% CAGR between 2020 and 2025
9.58% year-over-year growth expected in 2021
41% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period
Smart speakers segment observed maximum growth in the market in 2021
Dominant vendors include Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Home audio equipment Market: Key segment analysis
The smart speakers segment will generate maximum growth in terms of revenue. Factors such as technological innovations and the increasing adoption of smart homes are driving the adoption of smart speakers. In addition, the increasing spending capacity of consumers, especially in developing countries is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Home Audio Equipment Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The home audio equipment market is driven by the rising disposable incomes of consumers. Globally, the disposable incomes of consumers are increasing steadily. For instance, in developed countries such as the US, the total household spending was USD 12.7 million in 2016 and was USD 14.5 million in 2019. The spending capability of consumers is also increasing in emerging nations with the rise in income levels. For instance, the Indian economy is domestic consumption-driven. The availability of young demographics, rising disposable incomes, improved education, and rapid economic growth have created high growth potential in the consumer market. All these factors have made the high-end electronic devices affordable to a greater population, which is positively impacting the growth of the market in focus.
"Although the growth of smart homes and the demand for smart TVs will further boost the market growth, the easy availability of counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The home audio equipment market report answers questions such as:
Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the home audio equipment market through 2025?
Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the home audio equipment market?
What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the home audio equipment market?
Home Audio Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.76%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 14.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Home theater systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sound bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Apple Inc.
Bose Corp.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Logitech International SA
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corp.
Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
