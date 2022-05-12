U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,910.50
    -19.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,603.00
    -140.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,885.25
    -84.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.20
    -8.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.35
    -2.36 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1120
    -0.8360 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,500.19
    -4,025.00 (-13.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.41
    -140.28 (-19.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.95
    -140.71 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Home Audio Equipment Market size to Increase by USD 14.39 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home audio equipment market is set to grow by USD 14.39 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (smart speakers, home theater systems, and sound bars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Audio Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Audio Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase our full report on the home audio equipment market for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read our Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from the home audio equipment market study

  • Home audio equipment market size to increase by USD 14.39 billion at 10.76% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

  • 9.58% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

  • 41% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

  • Smart speakers segment observed maximum growth in the market in 2021

  • Dominant vendors include Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Home audio equipment Market: Key segment analysis
The smart speakers segment will generate maximum growth in terms of revenue. Factors such as technological innovations and the increasing adoption of smart homes are driving the adoption of smart speakers. In addition, the increasing spending capacity of consumers, especially in developing countries is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Identify other potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Sample Report

Home Audio Equipment Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The home audio equipment market is driven by the rising disposable incomes of consumers. Globally, the disposable incomes of consumers are increasing steadily. For instance, in developed countries such as the US, the total household spending was USD 12.7 million in 2016 and was USD 14.5 million in 2019. The spending capability of consumers is also increasing in emerging nations with the rise in income levels. For instance, the Indian economy is domestic consumption-driven. The availability of young demographics, rising disposable incomes, improved education, and rapid economic growth have created high growth potential in the consumer market. All these factors have made the high-end electronic devices affordable to a greater population, which is positively impacting the growth of the market in focus.

"Although the growth of smart homes and the demand for smart TVs will further boost the market growth, the easy availability of counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The home audio equipment market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

  • What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the home audio equipment market through 2025?

  • Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the home audio equipment market?

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the home audio equipment market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Sample Report

Related Reports:

Home Audio Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.76%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Home theater systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sound bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Apple Inc.

  • Bose Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Kripa Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Logitech International SA

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-audio-equipment-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-14-39-bn--featuring-top-vendors-including-apple-inc-bose-corp-koninklijke-philips-nv-and-kripa-electronics-india-pvt-ltd--technavio-301545053.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Disney earnings ‘a sigh of relief’ after Netflix's subscriber loss: Analyst

    Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Dutch Bros. stock spills 37% lower after forecast cut due to inflation

    After just its third quarterly earnings report since going public, coffee chain Dutch Bros. Inc. shares were slaughtered in late trading Wednesday after executives revised their annual outlook to predict less profit this year amid record inflation.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • Cryptocurrencies Drop Anew as TerraUSD’s Woes Cloud the Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCryptocurrencies resumed declines as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a flight from many popular digital tokens. Bitcoin shed as m

  • As Ark’s flagship fund plunges 76% from its peak, Cathie Wood still views her stocks as residing in ‘deep value territory’

    The wheels have really come off the wagon of the stock market, but ARK Invest's Cathie Wood still sees deep value in beaten-down names.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]

  • Early investor in several crypto platforms talks Coinbase, bitcoin’s volatility and what lies ahead

    “There's so much of this downturn that’s in response to margin calls. Today was a day that shows that leverage comes with pain," said venture capitalist Ryan Gilbert.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Beyond Meat’s stock slides 20% on weak sales, heads lower than IPO price for first time

    Beyond Meat Inc.'s not-so-good 2022 took an ugly turn for the worse Wednesday with quarterly results that lacked sizzle.