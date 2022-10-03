Home Automation Market in India: USD 3.58 Bn incremental growth expected between 2021 and 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Home Automation Market in India by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the home automation market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.58 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the information technology industry. Some of the factors considered in estimating the market size include server and storage device shipments, mobile device shipments, revenue generated by vendors operating in India, internet and mobile penetration rates, and others.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the increased reliance on wireless technologies. Wireless technologies are increasingly being adopted by consumers as they are easy to install and provide the convenience of operation through remote control. The installation of wireless devices also eliminates the need for sophisticated wiring, thereby saving time and labor costs. Such benefits are increasing the consumer preference for wireless devices. This is subsequently increasing the demand for devices such as high-speed routers for wireless connectivity of the home automation systems. Thus, with the increased reliance on wireless technologies, the demand for home automation solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing use of IoT will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installing home automation systems will challenge market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Home Brain, Honeywell International Inc., IFIHomes, Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand, Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Tuya Inc., Vinay Electrical Solutions, and Wipro Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The home automation market in India is fragmented. The market comprises several established and small players who are making significant investments in home automation technologies. This is increasing the competition among the vendors in the market. Some vendors are not focusing too much on connectivity and smart features for the mainstream product lines. This is because these features might cause consumers to focus less on the core features of an appliance, thus lowering the entry barrier to the business and attracting new entrants from the communication devices industry. However, all players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into segments such as security, lighting, and others. The market growth in the security segment will be significant over the forecast period

By technology, the market is classified into wireless and wired segments. The market will observe high demand for wireless home automation technologies in India during the forecast period.

Home Automation Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.32 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Home Brain, Honeywell International Inc., IFIHomes, Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand, Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Tuya Inc., Vinay Electrical Solutions, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.9 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

10.10 Legrand

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

