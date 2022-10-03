U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.25
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,813.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,974.00
    -61.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.59
    +2.10 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.20 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    -3.7470 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -31.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9310
    +0.2020 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,128.27
    -186.41 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.93
    -8.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,089.52
    +152.31 (+0.59%)
     

Home Automation Market in India: USD 3.58 Bn incremental growth expected between 2021 and 2026

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Automation Market in India by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Automation Market in India 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Automation Market in India 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the home automation market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.58 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the information technology industry. Some of the factors considered in estimating the market size include server and storage device shipments, mobile device shipments, revenue generated by vendors operating in India, internet and mobile penetration rates, and others. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The market is driven by the increased reliance on wireless technologies. Wireless technologies are increasingly being adopted by consumers as they are easy to install and provide the convenience of operation through remote control. The installation of wireless devices also eliminates the need for sophisticated wiring, thereby saving time and labor costs. Such benefits are increasing the consumer preference for wireless devices. This is subsequently increasing the demand for devices such as high-speed routers for wireless connectivity of the home automation systems. Thus, with the increased reliance on wireless technologies, the demand for home automation solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing use of IoT will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installing home automation systems will challenge market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Home Brain, Honeywell International Inc., IFIHomes, Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand, Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Tuya Inc., Vinay Electrical Solutions, and Wipro Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The home automation market in India is fragmented. The market comprises several established and small players who are making significant investments in home automation technologies. This is increasing the competition among the vendors in the market. Some vendors are not focusing too much on connectivity and smart features for the mainstream product lines. This is because these features might cause consumers to focus less on the core features of an appliance, thus lowering the entry barrier to the business and attracting new entrants from the communication devices industry. However, all players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into segments such as security, lighting, and others. The market growth in the security segment will be significant over the forecast period

  • By technology, the market is classified into wireless and wired segments. The market will observe high demand for wireless home automation technologies in India during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Home Automation Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.32

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Home Brain, Honeywell International Inc., IFIHomes, Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand, Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Tuya Inc., Vinay Electrical Solutions, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.9 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

  • 10.10 Legrand

  • 10.11 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Home Automation Market in India 2022-2026
Home Automation Market in India 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-automation-market-in-india-usd-3-58-bn-incremental-growth-expected-between-2021-and-2026--301636676.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Asia’s Factories Paint Uneven Recovery Picture in September

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s factories displayed a split track of recovery in September, with manufacturing powerhouses in the north turning weak and key supply chain hubs in the south showing resilience amid China’s growth slowdown. Purchasing managers indexes for much of Southeast Asia showed improvement, with Indonesia at 53.7 matching its January reading for the best this year. Thailand’s reading was a record high in data back to 2016, and the Philippines also edged up in September. Malaysia was a

  • Bolsonaro Has Momentum Ahead of Brazil Runoff: Analyst Reaction

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is heading to a runoff election between President Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Oct. 30 after a stronger-than-expected performance by the incumbent prevented his leftist challenger from getting the 50% needed to win the vote outright as some opinion polls had suggested he would.Here are some comments by political experts about the results on Sunday’s vote: Thomas Traumann, a Rio de Janeiro-based political consultant and columnist:This is a surprise. People

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.As many as 100 smaller mills have suspended operations due to a shortage of good quality cotton, high fuel costs, and poor recovery of payments from buyers in flood-hit areas, said Khurram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association. Larger firms, which supp

  • Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets. To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, is considering an output cut of more than 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • What all that stealing says about America

    Why are people stealing these days? That’s a tough one. To some degree it’s a reflection of our times. Simply put, America’s social contract is straining.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • OPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years.A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of the producer group’s concern that the global economy is slowing fast in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy. A final decision won’t be made until oil ministers meet in OPEC’s Vienna headquarters, the delegates said. A cut of 1 million

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    As they enter the final quarter of calendar year 2022, many investors are probably wondering when the sell-off will end. This year has tested the patience of even the most experienced investors as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down over 30% from its all-time high while the S&P 500 remains down over 20%.

  • JD.com Tycoon Settles Rape Suit Hours Before US Trial Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire JD.com founder Richard Liu has reached a settlement with Liu Jingyao, the Minnesota student who accused him of rape in 2018, bringing to a close a civil suit less than 48 hours before a trial was set to begin. “The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families,” the parties said in a joint statement.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP down, BNB only gainer in crypto top 10

    Bitcoin was back under US$19,000 in Monday morning trading in Asia, a level it has fluctuated around for most of the past two weeks, boxed in by global macroeconomic concerns that have also hit equity markets. Ether also fell. BNB was the only gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. See related article: […]

  • National Grid in urgent bid to import more gas – after exporting record amount

    National Grid is racing to bolster gas reserves ahead of winter, amid concerns Britain will not be able to import enough from Europe as Russia’s war in Ukraine rattles markets.

  • SingTel Engages Lawyers After Major Data Theft at Australia Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is engaging lawyers after a major data breach at its Australian unit Optus, even though the company has yet to receive any legal notice of a class action lawsuit. Optus, Australia’s second-largest mobile-phone operator that’s owned by SingTel, said last month hackers had exposed records of 9.8 million current and former customers. Millions of them lost details of passports, drivers licenses or medical identity cards, the Australian government said

  • A Railroad Megamerger Could Be A Boon To Canada’s Dirty Oil Industry

    Rail is never oil producers’ first choice, but a new transcontinental line could become the most attractive backup option when pipelines fail.

  • Ernesto Kruger: Ecuadorian Entrepreneur and Visionary, Seeks Technology Experts in the United States

    Ernesto Kruger traveled to the United States to exchange impressions about the scenario that companies are going through and the need to rescue talents in the world of technology.

  • Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off 40% of Its Employees: Sources

    Indian Exchange WazirX has laid off 50 to 70 people out of a workforce of around 150, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Lundin Mining Reports Contractor Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to report a fatality at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal late in the evening local time Friday, September 30, 2022. In an isolated incident underground, the employee of a materials handling contractor was fatally injured while operating a piece of mobile equipment.

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris Near Deal to Buy Part of Viasat's Government-Systems Unit, Sources Say

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharpened military leaders’ focus on cybersecurity and the need for more satellite-based communications.