Home Automation Market Size is estimated to reach at USD 136.5 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2%, Owing to Growing Number of Smart City Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Home Automation Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Home Automation Market size Accounted for USD 53.4 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 136.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.

The rising demand for features such as remote operation convenience and the incredible experience provided by remote monitoring and control is expected to fuel the global home automation market expansion over the projected timeframe. This industry's proportion is predicted to grow because of the increasing usage of systems or devices in a wide range of industries such as surveillance, illumination, entertainment, Ventilation, and air conditioning & power system, and intelligent kitchen. This technological advancement has occurred as customers' demands for comfort, connection, security, and reliability have increased, which is projected to fuel expansion in the home automation market.

Home automation technology is an emerging solution that automatically performs the majority of electronic, electrical, and technological operations in a home. The term "smart home" refers to a house that has an automation system, which is also known as "domotics". The primary types of products available in home automation are security and access control, lighting control, entertainment, HVAC control, and many others. Lighting systems are a form of connected lighting apparatus that enables individuals to control the intensity, brightness, and properties of illumination in a designated area. These connected devices reduce electricity consumption while simultaneously encouraging energy efficiency. The various technologies comprise wired home control systems as well as wireless home automation, which are used in a variety of settings such as domestic, industrial, as well as others.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/449

Report Coverage:

Market

Home Automation Market

Home Automation Market Size 2021

USD 53.4 Billion

Home Automation Market Forecast 2030

USD 136.5 Billion

Home Automation Market CAGR

11.2% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Application, By Technology, By Channel, And By Region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Honeywell International Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Amazon Inc., Savant Systems LLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, ADT LLC, Lutron Electronics Co., Google Inc., AMX LLC, Control4 Corporation, 2GIG Technologies, Inc, and SmartThings Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis


Global Home Automation Market Dynamics

The home automation market is being propelled by an increase in spending on energy-efficient technologies, a significant development in the IoT market, comfort and simplicity of use, technological developments, an uptick in the frequency of Smartphone applications, as well as an increase in safety concerns. Because of the high prices of automated houses and a lack of understanding in certain emerging and underdeveloped nations, the industry faces constraints. A rise in the usage of automated tools, as well as supportive government projects for green efforts, bodes well for the expansion of the home automation market. Furthermore, the necessities for energy-efficient technologies, as well as an increase in demand for home security and safety are projected to drive growth in the home automation market.

Moreover, Growing trends and development in the acceptance of artificial intelligence, fast adoption of current technologies by young folks, and quick development of IoT are expected to boost the market. IoT enables the internet to be accessed by any device. For example, a smart flashlight can be turned off and on via a mobile phone application. So every home automation system is an IoT device that may be programmed to communicate with each other. As a result, although IoT relates to the gadgets themselves, smart home devices are also improving life a little more conveniently for customers. Besides that, there has been significant progress and advancement in the area of artificial intelligence in recent decades. Several big important businesses are making investments in R&D to bring forward advancements in existing technologies. Furthermore, as consumers' discretionary income has increased, so has their desire for a more comfortable and healthier lifestyle.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/home-automation-market

Market Segmentation

The global home automation market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on application, technology, and channel. In application, the market is alienated into safety and security [video surveillance (hardware (monitors, security cameras, others), software, and services], access control [biometric access control (fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, facial recognition, others), and non biometric access control], lighting system [relay, sensors, switches, drivers & ballasts, dimmers, others (accessories)], entertainment system [audio video control systems, home theater system, others], heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) [sensors and transducers, thermostats, control valve, energy meter, actuators, others], other controls [smoke detector, smart locks, smart plugs]. Based on technology, the segment is divided into wired [Ethernet, power line communication (PLC), fiber optics], wireless [Wi-Fi, zigbee, Bluetooth, others], and others. In terms of channel, the segment is classified into luxury, DIY, mainstream, and managed.

Global Home Automation Market Regional Outlook

The global home automation market is divided into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the home automation industry analysis, North America will have the highest market share of the global market in 2021. The market in North America is being driven by factors including rising demand for dependable house energy management processes, enhanced smartphone norms, enhanced home system security, and the rising popularity of integrating smart devices like tablets, mobile phones, as well as handheld voice control into homes. This region is also host to several of the most important companies in the worldwide home automation system industry, including Acuity Brands, Control4, ADT, Resideo, and Crestron Electronics. This is projected to increase market growth even further throughout the projected timeline.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/449

Home Automation Market Players

Some of the prominent home automation market companies are Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, ADT LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Google Inc., 2GIG Technologies, Inc, Savant Systems LLC, Siemens AG, AMX LLC, Crestron Electronics, Inc., ABB Ltd., Amazon Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Co., Ingersoll-Rand plc, and Smart Things Inc.

Browse More Research Topic on Automation Industry:

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market size accounted for USD 5,083 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,402 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Oil & Gas Automation Market accounted for USD 18,979 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 33,336 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Warehouse Automation Market accounted for USD 18,937 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 64,639 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


