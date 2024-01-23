Advertisement
Home Bancorp (HBCP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Home Bancorp (HBCP) reported revenue of $32.76 million, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +13.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total nonperforming loans: $8.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.84 million.

  • Total nonperforming assets: $10.39 million compared to the $13.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.11 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.8%.

  • Total Noninterest Income: $3.48 million compared to the $3.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $29.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.29 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Home Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Home Bancorp have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

