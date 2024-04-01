Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) shareholders have earned a 19% return over the last year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) share price is up 15% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 3.5% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Home Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 20% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 15% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Home Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.76.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Home Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Home Bancorp, it has a TSR of 19% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Home Bancorp shareholders gained a total return of 19% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Home Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

