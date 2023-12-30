Do Home Bancorp's (NASDAQ:HBCP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Home Bancorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Home Bancorp's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Home Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Home Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$135m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Home Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Home Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$26m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 7.3% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Home Bancorp, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.1m.

The CEO of Home Bancorp only received US$939k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Home Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Home Bancorp's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Home Bancorp look rather interesting indeed. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Home Bancorp (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Although Home Bancorp certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

