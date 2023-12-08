Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s (NYSE:HOMB) 9.9% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 39% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 1.0% in the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.6% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 7% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Home Bancshares (Conway AR) will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Home Bancshares (Conway AR), it has a TSR of 60% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) shareholders are up 2.3% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 10% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Home Bancshares (Conway AR) better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Home Bancshares (Conway AR) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

