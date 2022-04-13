Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Centennial Bank Named to Forbes list of World’s Best Banks

U.S. markets closed

CONWAY, Ark., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), was named today by Forbes among The World’s Best Banks 2022 for the third year in a row.

On February 9, 2022, Centennial Bank was ranked #1 Bank in America by Forbes. Today Forbes published their World’s Best Banks list and Centennial Bank was honored to be included among seventy-five banks listed.

Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct a survey of over 45,000 consumers in 27 countries. The consumers ranked banks on key attributes including trust, fees, customer service, digital services and financial advice.

“A company’s greatest assets are its customers, because without customers there is no company,” stated Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being recognized on the world stage is certainly one of the highest honors we could receive. Being named to the list for three years in a row is a testament to the efforts of our amazing bankers,” French continued.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 328-4625


