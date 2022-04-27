U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0084 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4490
    +1.2390 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,222.23
    +823.26 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Home BancShares, Inc.
·1 min read
Home BancShares, Inc.
Home BancShares, Inc.

CONWAY, Ark., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.165 per share quarterly cash dividend payable June 8, 2022, to shareholders of record May 18, 2022. This cash dividend represents a $0.025 per share, or 17.9%, increase over the $0.14 cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2021.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Senior Executive Vice President &
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 328-4625



