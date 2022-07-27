Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

U.S. markets closed

CONWAY, Ark., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.165 per share quarterly cash dividend payable September 7, 2022, to shareholders of record August 17, 2022. This cash dividend represents a $0.025 per share, or 17.9%, increase over the $0.14 cash dividend paid during the third quarter of 2021.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell
Senior Executive Vice President &
  Director of Investor Relations
(501) 328-4625


