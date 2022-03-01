Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

U.S. markets closed

CONWAY, Ark., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), announced that it would participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Banking Unplugged’ at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Virtual Conference held March 8-9, 2022.

The panel discussion will be held at 3:00 p.m. CT (4:00 p.m. ET), on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The conference panel discussion will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Company’s website, www.homebancshares.com, under Investor Relations or at the following link: https://kvgo.com/rbc-financial-institutions/home-bancshares-2022. The reply/recorded version of the panel will be available via this same link within 12 hours of the panel discussion and will be available for one year.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625


