Home Bedding Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the home bedding market are American Textile Company, Beaumont & Brown Ltd, Boll & Branch, Westpoint Home, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Hollander Sleep Products, Portico, Crane and Canopy, Bombay Dyeing, Serta Simmons Bedding, Frette, Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

, Peacock Alley, SFERRA, DOWNLITE, SAMPEDRO, Bellino Fine Linens, D’décor, and Beaumont & Brown Ltd.



The global home bedding market is expected to grow from $72.67 billion in 2021 to $78.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.19%. The market is expected to grow to $108.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.27%.



The home bedding market consists of sales of home bedding products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for home décor with different textures and styles.Home beddings are washable materials that are placed above the bed for comfort, beauty, warmth, and hygiene.



Home beddings are also known as bedclothes or bed linen.



The main types of home bedding are mattress, bed linen, pillows, blankets, and others.The mattress is a big cushion for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed, and comprised of a quilted or similarly secured case, usually of thick cloth, stuffed with cotton, foam rubber, and other materials.



The various applications of home bedding are personal, hotel, and others. Home bedding products are mainly distributed through online and offline channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the home bedding market in 2021.Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing consumer expenditure on home furnishing is significantly driving the growth of the home bedding market.Since home furnishing enhances the décor, comfort, hygiene and warmth of the house, consumers are increasing their spending on home furnishings to provide a more sophisticated and hygienic appearance of their houses.



As per Mastercard’s SpendingPulse report published in February 2021, the home furniture and furnishings categories have seen the most recent growth compared to other sectors. The report further delineates that in comparison to 2019 sales, the home furniture and furnishings category had the most gain, with total spending up by 16.2%. Additionally, the home furnishings category grew 31% online, and the home improvement segment was also up by 14.1%. Therefore, the increasing consumer expenditure on home furnishing is expected to propel the growth of the home bedding market going forward.



Developing customizable mattresses and bed linens is a key trend gaining popularity in the home bedding market.Major companies operating in the home bedding sector are focused on developing customizable mattresses and bed linens to strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2021, Brooklyn Bedding, a US-based manufacturer of mattresses, introduced Brooklyn Custom, the industry’s most customizable mattress, built to fit individual sleep needs.The Brooklyn Custom mattress is offered in three sizes: queen, king, and Cal king, and is made to order.



Firmness, comfort, and top fabric are among the options available to buyers.



In October 2021, Cerberus, a global leader in alternative investing based in the USA, acquired Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep for an undisclosed amount and combined them to create a premier direct-to-consumer mattress platform.This acquisition provides combined skills and an extensive array of great services, better and more engaging mattress-buying experience.



Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand platform that operates a portfolio of sleep and home goods brands based in the United States. Brooklyn Bedding is an American mattress manufacturer with exclusive craftsmanship.



The countries covered in the Home Bedding market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





