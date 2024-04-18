Work from home with a big paycheck: Remote-friendly Wake County NC jobs offer $100K+

The state of North Carolina currently has over 1,000 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote-friendly offerings in Wake County right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of April 18) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $80,000 - $190,000

IT Audit Manager - Information Systems Audit Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $83,746 - $188,429

Recruitment range : $83,746 - $130,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will oversee the completion of audits that could help reduce risks of data tampering, data loss or leakage, service disruption and poor management of Information Technology (IT) systems.





Deadline: April 30

Actuary - Property & Casualty for the Department of Insurance

Posted salary : $83,746 - $188,429

Recruitment range : $83,746 - $151,414

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will assist with devising and conducting special studies on important issues affecting P&C insurance and performs special technical projects under the guidance of the chief actuary.

Deadline: April 26

Salary range: $85,000 - $150,000

Network Security Engineer for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $85,205 - $149,108

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for firewall, IPS, routing, switching and load-balancing offerings internal and external to the DIT data centers.

Deadline: April 18

Attorney III for the Department of the Secretary of State

Posted salary : $84,878 - $148,537

Recruitment range : $84,878 - $103,069

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for rulemaking and providing advice on emerging issues in the areas of digital investment assets, athlete agents, business identity fraud and intellectual property fraud.

Deadline: May 9

Story continues

Network Specialist - Information Technology Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position utilizes network monitoring applications to identify inefficiencies and assists with upgrading and maintaining OS levels on networking equipment.

Deadline: April 21

Salary range: $70,000 - $150,000

Senior IT Auditor - Information Systems Audit Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $70,967.00 - $138,386

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position contributes to the completion of audits that could help reduce risks of data tampering, data loss or leakage, service disruption and poor management of Information Technology (IT) systems.

Deadline: April 30

Environmental Program Manager I for the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : $70,967 - $106,208

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position plans work operations, organizes personnel, establishes/maintains a program budget and reviews the output of branches to ensure goals and permitting objectives are being met timely and efficiently.

Deadline: April 29

Engineering Supervisor II for the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : $70,967 - $104,676

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for ensuring the technical and regulatory guidance provided to water system owners/operators, engineering consultants, Regional Office personnel and other various entities is sound, accurate and consistently applied.

Deadline: April 29

Director of Procurement and Contracts for the Department of Revenue

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : $70,967 - $121,531

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position directs and oversees the purchasing and contracting activities, functions, programs and processes within the agency for all goods and services.

Deadline: April 26

Salary range: $75,000 - $125,000

Applications Systems Analyst II for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $75,814 - $113,721

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position performs technical and analytical work in developing, designing and supporting the State Automated Driver License System applications for the business, research and instructional functions of clients.

Deadline: April 29

Structural Engineering Analyst II for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $75,814 - $113,721

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position uses engineering experience to design, develop and support highly complex computer software applications for the analysis, design and rating of structural engineering components.

Deadline: April 25

Salary range: $65,000 - $130,000

Engineering Services Section Chief for the Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $66,016 - $128,731

Type : Remote optional

Summary : This position has statewide responsibility for Engineering Services Section activities to include planning, organizing, quality assurance, productivity, human resource management and staff development.

Deadline: May 3

Asset Management and Reports Supervisor for the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $65,876 - $115,283

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will supervise the asset management and reports section of the Division of Mitigation Services, which provides asset management of the division’s $1 billion mitigation asset inventory, administers the division’s four In-Lieu Fee programs for customers.

Deadline: April 30

Systems Analyst I for the Administrative Office of the Courts

Posted salary : $68,235 - $112,719

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position provides onsite and remote support for counties as they implement and use Odyssey and leads end-user training sessions for a variety of judicial branch users.

Deadline: April 30

These 3 NC beach towns are among the prettiest in the South, says Southern Living

Trillions of cicadas this summer? An NC State bug expert tells us what to expect