Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 565.93 Million, Driven by Growing Demand for Home-based Digital Blood Pressure Monitors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home blood pressure monitoring devices market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors. Physicians recommend these devices to record, monitor, and treat high blood pressure patients. Furthermore, elderly people are at high risk of hypertension. Advances in wearable technology will fuel the demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors. Vendors are offering home-based blood pressure monitors that are user-friendly, convenient, wireless, and cost-effective. These factors will drive the demand for home-based monitoring. Such devices also help reduce hospital costs, which is positively increasing the demand for and the sales of digital blood pressure monitors. In addition, the increasing preference for home-based healthcare monitoring and the adoption of portable multiparameter monitoring devices, especially in developed countries, is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global home blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to grow by USD 565.93 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge

The presence of a large undiagnosed population will challenge the growth of the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period. High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease. Most of the people are undiagnosed or untreated due to a lack of awareness. Hence, organizations are initiating campaigns to raise awareness. However, despite such initiatives and campaigns, a lack of awareness about symptoms and diseases and a large undiagnosed population will challenge the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Key Vendor Analysis

A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, Zewa Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named such as Premium 2 User and Essential One buttons.

American Diagnostic Corp. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named Prosphyg 790 and Advantage 6005, which is a mercury-based home kit.

Beurer GmbH - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named BC28, BC30, BC42, BC44, and BC85, which are electronic-based blood pressure devices for homes.

Halma Plc - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named ambulatory blood pressure monitors ABPM.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named upper arm blood pressure monitor for blood pressure and heart rates and syncs automatically to Philips HealthSuite health app.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Arm-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wrist-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 565.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, and Zewa Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

