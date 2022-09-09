Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 565.93 Million, Driven by Growing Demand for Home-based Digital Blood Pressure Monitors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home blood pressure monitoring devices market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors. Physicians recommend these devices to record, monitor, and treat high blood pressure patients. Furthermore, elderly people are at high risk of hypertension. Advances in wearable technology will fuel the demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors. Vendors are offering home-based blood pressure monitors that are user-friendly, convenient, wireless, and cost-effective. These factors will drive the demand for home-based monitoring. Such devices also help reduce hospital costs, which is positively increasing the demand for and the sales of digital blood pressure monitors. In addition, the increasing preference for home-based healthcare monitoring and the adoption of portable multiparameter monitoring devices, especially in developed countries, is likely to fuel the growth of the market.
The global home blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to grow by USD 565.93 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Key Market Challenge
The presence of a large undiagnosed population will challenge the growth of the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period. High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease. Most of the people are undiagnosed or untreated due to a lack of awareness. Hence, organizations are initiating campaigns to raise awareness. However, despite such initiatives and campaigns, a lack of awareness about symptoms and diseases and a large undiagnosed population will challenge the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market.
Key Vendor Analysis
A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, Zewa Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named such as Premium 2 User and Essential One buttons.
American Diagnostic Corp. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named Prosphyg 790 and Advantage 6005, which is a mercury-based home kit.
Beurer GmbH - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named BC28, BC30, BC42, BC44, and BC85, which are electronic-based blood pressure devices for homes.
Halma Plc - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named ambulatory blood pressure monitors ABPM.
Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named upper arm blood pressure monitor for blood pressure and heart rates and syncs automatically to Philips HealthSuite health app.
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Arm-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026
Wrist-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 565.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.8
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, and Zewa Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Arm-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Wrist-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.
10.4 American Diagnostic Corp.
10.5 Beurer GmbH
10.6 Halma Plc
10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.8 OMRON Corp.
10.9 Qardio Inc.
10.10 Rossmax International Ltd.
10.11 Spengler Holtex Group
10.12 Welch Allyn Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
