U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    +75.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,380.75
    +59.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.00
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.70
    +9.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    +0.26 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    +0.0068 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1670
    -0.9200 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,884.43
    +653.96 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +13.85 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,183.00
    +117.72 (+0.42%)
     

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 565.93 Million, Driven by Growing Demand for Home-based Digital Blood Pressure Monitors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home blood pressure monitoring devices market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors. Physicians recommend these devices to record, monitor, and treat high blood pressure patients. Furthermore, elderly people are at high risk of hypertension. Advances in wearable technology will fuel the demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors. Vendors are offering home-based blood pressure monitors that are user-friendly, convenient, wireless, and cost-effective. These factors will drive the demand for home-based monitoring. Such devices also help reduce hospital costs, which is positively increasing the demand for and the sales of digital blood pressure monitors. In addition, the increasing preference for home-based healthcare monitoring and the adoption of portable multiparameter monitoring devices, especially in developed countries, is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global home blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to grow by USD 565.93 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision-making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Challenge

The presence of a large undiagnosed population will challenge the growth of the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period. High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease. Most of the people are undiagnosed or untreated due to a lack of awareness. Hence, organizations are initiating campaigns to raise awareness. However, despite such initiatives and campaigns, a lack of awareness about symptoms and diseases and a large undiagnosed population will challenge the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Key Vendor Analysis

A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, Zewa Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named such as Premium 2 User and Essential One buttons.

  • American Diagnostic Corp. - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named Prosphyg 790 and Advantage 6005, which is a mercury-based home kit.

  • Beurer GmbH - The company offers home blood pressure monitor products named BC28, BC30, BC42, BC44, and BC85, which are electronic-based blood pressure devices for homes.

  • Halma Plc - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named ambulatory blood pressure monitors ABPM.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a home blood pressure monitor product named upper arm blood pressure monitor for blood pressure and heart rates and syncs automatically to Philips HealthSuite health app.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Arm-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Wrist-cuff - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 565.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, and Zewa Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Arm-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Wrist-cuff - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 American Diagnostic Corp.

  • 10.5 Beurer GmbH

  • 10.6 Halma Plc

  • 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.8 OMRON Corp.

  • 10.9 Qardio Inc.

  • 10.10 Rossmax International Ltd.

  • 10.11 Spengler Holtex Group

  • 10.12 Welch Allyn Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-565-93-million-driven-by-growing-demand-for-home-based-digital-blood-pressure-monitors---technavio-301619992.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Be Careful: Crude Can Change Course Quickly

    Television commentators tend to follow crude oil prices higher and then lower, but with no context of the pace of the movements nor the possibility of a trend change. The focus on oil prices and for the average consumer -- gasoline prices -- is understandable. Gasoline prices have replaced the weather and sports -- until now -- in everyday conversation.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as investors considered Russia's threat to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, but crude was set for a second straight weekly decline as central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.69. "I think the selloff in oil prices may come to a pause for now due to a recovery in risk sentiment across the board," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, adding that a weaker dollar and falls in bond yields have offered support for a rebound in risk assets.

  • Storz & Bickel Debuts "with Love, for Peace" Limited-Edition VOLCANO CLASSIC

    STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today unveiled a limited-edition version of its flagship VOLCANO CLASSIC device: the PEACE VOLCANO. Constructed with the same high-quality design and technology as the original VOLCANO CLASSIC, the PEACE VOLCANO features a limited-edition cosmetic alteration with a new, fresh white exterior, symbolizing

  • 4 Top-Ranked Sector ETFs to Buy Now

    After a solid start to the third quarter, the Wall Street rally fizzled out in mid-August. The weak trend is likely to continue given rising rates, recession fears, and historical underperformance in September.

  • Keep JPMorgan (JPM) on Your Radar Despite the 27% YTD Slide

    JPMorgan (JPM) stock is worth keeping an eye on despite its 27% decline. Asset-sensitive balance sheet, rising loan demand, its industry-leading franchises in several businesses and plans for technological advancement offers decent upside potential.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Factory Jump, but BYD Races Ahead in Country

    Tesla deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai soared in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the American EV maker continues to fall behind Chinese rival BYD in the world’s biggest auto market.

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), ASE Technology (ASX), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), which boast strong growth potential.