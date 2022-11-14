U.S. markets closed

Home Care Services Market is Slated to Grow at a CAGR of 9% During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights, Inc.

The home care services market is primarily facing the challenge of low availability of labor force. Majority of laborers are turning to industrial areas, wherein demand for workforce is ever-growing in tandem with better payroll.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / The global home care services market was worth US$ 16 Bn in the year 2020 and is expected to witness a sturdy CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032.

The Commonwealth Fund has released a report stating that ‘Hospital at Home' programs do facilitate reception of proper care at home, that too, with lesser complications and more than 30% reduction in overheads. The developing countries, as an outcome of technological advancements in medicine, are witnessing a paradigm shift to noncommunicable diseases from communicable diseases. These advancements are being adopted by them to enable home care services.

Portable devices are available. They include respiratory aids, heart rate monitors, and blood glucose monitors. In the US, there are medical reimbursements helping in provision of value-based healthcare, that too, at lower costs.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-258

Individualized disease management programs are being developed for addressing the bodily needs related to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Memory Care Specialty Program has been designed for addressing them.

Healthcare systems are also focusing on implementation of telehealth for shifting balance of care to home (from hospital care or clinic). People aged 65 and above are at a higher risk of dementia, diabetes, cardiac orders, and likewise.

As such, they are in greater need of continuous monitoring. This factor is expected to be the major accelerating factor toward home care services market in the forecast period. This is evident from the fact that the National Council of Aging states that close to 80% of the geriatric population are battling atleast one chronic ailment; whereas 68% have 2 or even more.

At the same time, the fact that home care services are pretty vulnerable to abuse, fraud, and waste can't be ignored. As per an article published by Home Health Care News (2021), as per CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), estimates of improper payments was close to US$ 1.84 Bn in the year 2021 alone. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Home Care Services Market'.

Key Takeaways from Home Care Services Market

  • North America holds more than 40% of the overall market share. This could be attributed to growing geriatric population along with enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Besides, governments are taking initiatives regarding promotion of home care services. For instance - Hospital at Home program has been reported to lessen cost of the care by almost 30%.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the fastest pace in the home care services market in the near future. This could be credited to the fact that rising prevalence of chronic diseases that need long-term care involve a fortune as far as hospitalization is concerned. In countries like India, these services are undergoing expansion. For example - Apollo Homecare makes way for long-term plans for several categories like heart rehab, ortho rehab, neuro rehab, mother and baby care, lung rehab, and elderly care. The programs are inclusive of customized healthcare services and medical supervision.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-258

Competitive Landscape

  • Amedisys, in June 2021, announced that it had completed acquiring a hospital-at-home and skilled nursing facility leader called ‘Contessa Health' with the objective of expanding the capabilities regarding in-home healthcare services apart from higher-acuity hospital under home care settings.

  • Aveanna Healthcare, LLC, in December 2021, did acquire Comfort Care, which comes across as one of the leading adult home health and hospice companies for expanding the footprint in the US. Operations in Alabama and Tennessee would be an added advantage.

  • Nightingales Home Health Services, of late, did launch the operations in Chennai (Tamil Nadu, India).

  • Portea Medical is providing at-home Covid-19 testing services for expanding the service offerings.

"With patients showing inclination towards customization, automation, and portability, the global home care services market is expected to witness an exponential transition in the forecast period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What's the Central Idea of the Home Care Services Market Report?

  • The research study is based on duration (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually), and by service (maid services, nursing services, and healthcare services).

  • Increasing costs of treatment pertaining to age-related ailments like Alzheimer's and dementia are compelling the patients to opt for home care services.

Key Segments

By Duration:

  • Daily

  • Weekly

  • Monthly

  • Quarterly

  • Annually

By Service:

  • Maid services

  • Nursing services

  • Healthcare services

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

  • Apria Healthcare Group

  • Alere, Inc.

  • Fresenius Se & Co KGAa

  • GE Healthcare,

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-258

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/home-care-services-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Services and Utilities

Southeast Asia Pet Care Market Size: Southeast Asia Pet Care Market is estimated at US$ 952 million in 2014 and expected to reach 1,412.7 million by 2020, reflecting a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period

In-Home Senior Care Franchises Market Sales: In-Home Senior Care Franchises Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth; in-home senior care franchises market forecast 2016 to 2026 by future market insights

Wellness Services Market Share: The wellness services market is predicted to increase from US$ 4,937.49 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.433.95 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

Pest Control Services Market Forecast: The global pest control services market is expected to reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2022. Growing residential and commercial pest infestations and IPM technology introductions are predicted to increase market demand for pest control services during the forecast period

Personal Fitness Trainer Market Outlook: The global personal fitness trainer market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 39,740.0 Mn in 2022, and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 63,800 Mn by 2032. The adoption of personal fitness trainer services is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032

Handyman Service Market Analysis: The global Handyman service market size was valued at around US$ 339.0 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.65 Bn in 2032

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Trends: The agri natural enemy pest control market is estimated at USD 16.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2014 to 2021

Foundation Repair Services Market Growth: The foundation repair service market is estimated at US$ 2,655.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3,027.4 Mn by 2027, on the other hand, the foundation repair service market reflected a historic CAGR of 2.3% from 2013 to 2021

Water Hauling Services Market Type: The growth outlook for the water hauling services market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2032

Yacht Charter Market Value: The market is expected to be worth US$ 17.57 Bn in 2022. The global yacht charter market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031 progressing at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% (2022-2031)

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725234/Home-Care-Services-Market-is-Slated-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-9-During-2022-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

