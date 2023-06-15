Home Chef expanded its vegetarian menu—and it's delicious

Meal kit giant Home Chef is our favorite meal kit delivery service for a few reasons: It offers a uniquely user-friendly experience, the ingredients are always high-quality, and the meals are consistently filling and delicious. (One of our editors even cooked over 200 Home Chef meals without getting tired of it.)

One of the only downsides we found with Home Chef during initial testing was its lack of plant-based options, with only one or two meat-free meals on the weekly menu. But not anymore. Along with its recent 10th anniversary news, Home Chef announced a vegetarian expansion to its menu, with seven rotating options now available every week.

So, do its vegetarian options match up to the same caliber of the omnivore dishes we love? We tested them to find out.

What we tried

Coconut-crusted tofu rice bowl

This hearty dish offered sweet, savory, and spicy ingredients for a tasty combination of flavors.

This vegan recipe is protein-packed, easy to make, and seriously tasty. Eating it felt like dining out (or ordering good takeout).

All of the ingredients—including greens like scallions and cilantro—still looked fresh, even after waiting in the fridge for a couple of days. And we found every element of the dish to be inventive and delicious. The edamame-cilantro rice was filling and tasty, the coconut-crusted tofu added a sweet-savory element, and the mango chutney offered a bright and acidic balance.

Plus, portions were huge—we got to enjoy leftovers with this one. And it all came together in 10 minutes less than the allotted time on the recipe sheet.

Tex-Mex-style cauliflower lettuce wraps

This slightly wilted lettuce came back to life after trying Home Chef's recommended ice bath.

One of Home Chef's signature "Express" meals, this dish came together in less than 15 minutes (and dirtied just one pan).

Although the romaine for these wraps arrived slightly wilted, Home Chef's instructions encouraged a five-minute ice bath to re-crisp the leaves—which definitely helped.

Beyond that, the recipe just calls for sauteing (pre-chopped) cauliflower with beans, corn, and taco seasoning, mixing a simple mayo-based sauce, and building the wraps. The result was very tasty, and a healthier version of similar meat-based wraps. You could even make this recipe vegan by omitting the sauce and parmesan cheese.

Our only qualm with this dish was the shortage of tortilla strip toppings. We loved the added crunch it brought to the wraps, and we didn't think the portion was large enough for all servings. Also, this recipe probably won't fill you on its own as a hearty dinner—there are only 10 grams of protein and 340 calories per serving. It would have benefitted from something like crumbled Impossible meat to make it more satiating.

Ricotta-stuffed portobello mushrooms

This comfort dish was extremely tasty and filling, perfect for a date night in.

This was the most in-depth recipe we tried, part of Home Chef's Culinary Collection. The risotto and stuffed mushrooms took about 40 minutes, but we thought it was a great menu option for shareable dinners and date nights.

Aside from some less-than-traditional ingredients (the provided parmesan was nothing like its Italian counterpart), this dish was impressive and easy to bring together. The provided balsamic glaze was great for added flavor and an aesthetic presentation. It made a cozy night in feel extra special.

Should you try Home Chef vegetarian meals?

Home Chef's vegetarian meals offer plenty of variety—from Indian-inspired curry dishes to Mexican-inspired enchiladas.

Yes!

We love the variety offered from Home Chef's new vegetarian meals. There are plenty of options on the menu with differing international influence and tasty, satiating ingredients. And of course, all the vegetarian meals benefit from the characteristic convenience we love from Home Chef, including organized packaging, accurate time estimates, and step-by-step instructions.

If you're fully plant-based, though, there still may not be adequate options for weekly meal deliveries. A lot of Home Chef's vegetarian options contain dairy or eggs. For vegan folks, we recommend checking out Purple Carrot—our pick for the best plant-based meal kit delivery service—instead.

