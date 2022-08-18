U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Home Cleaning Services Global Market Report 2022: WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Cleaning Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach US$10 Billion by the Year 2026
Consumer demand for residential cleaning services is increasing at a significant rate owing to the growing number of households with dual-incomes. Such a high growth in demand is increasing the number of professional residential cleaners in the marketplace. Being a pressing health concern, allergies remain one the primary drivers behind rising demand for home cleaning services.

This factor is also playing an important role in increasing the uptake of natural, green cleaning solutions on the expense of traditional products that are based on chemicals known to aggravate allergies. In the recent years, a large number of companies offering home cleaning services have started embracing green cleaning solutions to help people with allergies.

The industry`s growth is also augmented by notable expansion of the healthcare sector and the rising geriatric population. Seniors who need assistance with daily routine and healthcare needs are unable to clean their homes. These elderly people often rely on providers of cleaning services for their homes. The phenomenal growth exhibited by the home cleaning services industry can also be credited to continuous expansion of the commercial real-estate sector. The need for consistent care and cleaning for commercial properties is presenting massive business opportunities for cleaning service providers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 22.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 158 Featured):

  • Chem-Dry

  • Clean First Time

  • Duraclean International, Inc.

  • Mothers House Cleaning

  • Steamatic Inc.

  • The ServiceMaster Company, LLC


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business

  • Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

  • Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector

  • Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services

  • Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

  • High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market

  • Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand

  • Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

  • Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform

  • Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market

  • Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities

  • Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services

  • Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth

  • Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable

  • Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services

  • Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services

  • The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

  • Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults

  • Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

  • Chem-Dry

  • Clean First Time

  • Duraclean International, Inc.

  • Mothers House Cleaning

  • Steamatic Inc.

  • The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9dnlp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


