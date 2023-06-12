What a Home Costs in 10 Cities People Are Moving To Most
With a sizable portion of Americans continuing to work remotely, many are choosing to relocate from expensive cities to places with lower costs and higher quality of life. Because of this shift, mountain towns and small, affordable cities surged in popularity in 2022, a recent moveBuddha study found.
The study identified the cities with highest proportion of interest for moves in 2022. Here's a look at the top 10, plus how much homes cost in each city.
1. The Villages, Florida
In-to-out moves ratio: 441 in to 100 out
Median home value: $416,949
2. Portland, Maine
In-to-out moves ratio: 298 in to 100 out
Median home value: $501,165
3. Ocala, Florida
In-to-out moves ratio: 290 in to 100 out
Median home value: $269,680
4. Asheville, North Carolina
In-to-out moves ratio: 274 in to 100 out
Median home value: $449,214
5. Chattanooga, Tennessee
In-to-out moves ratio: 270 in to 100 out
Median home value: $280,686
6. Eagle Rock, North Carolina
In-to-out moves ratio: 264 in to 100 out
Median home value: N/A
Pictured: Raleigh, North Carolina
7. Clermont, Florida
In-to-out moves ratio: 238 in to 100 out
Median home value: $418,498
8. Greenville, South Carolina
In-to-out moves ratio: 236 in to 100 out
Median home value: $289,166
9. Missoula, Montana
In-to-out moves ratio: 236 in to 100 out
Median home value: $517,660
10. Sarasota, Florida
In-to-out moves ratio: 232 in to 100 out
Median home value: $461,770
Moves data is sourced from moveBuddha. Home value data is sourced from Zillow and is accurate as of June 9, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Home Costs in 10 Cities People Are Moving To Most