Home Depot Cuts Full-Year Outlook as Same-Store Sales Disappoint

(Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. trimmed its growth estimates for the rest of the year as the retail giant’s third-quarter sales fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Same-store sales -- a key measure of a chain’s performance -- gained 3.6% in the third quarter, compared with the average projection for 4.6% growth, according to Consensus Metrix. The company now sees same-store sales growth of 3.5% for the full year, down from its previous outlook for 4%. It was the second time the company cut the guidance this year.

One of the big questions entering last quarter was how big of an impact a resurgent Lowe’s Cos. would have on results. The smaller competitor, which reports Wednesday, had out-performed Home Depot in same-store sales growth the past two quarters. For now, it appears Lowe’s is having an effect.The results came even as existing home prices in the third quarter rose 5.1% from a year earlier, boosted by a decline in borrowing costs. Home prices are the economic data point that Home Depot’s management cares most about, because when values rise property owners spend more.The company hasn’t missed Wall Street’s profit estimates since the first quarter of 2014 and didn’t this time around, either: Earnings of $2.53 a share matched analysts’ projections.

Home Depot fell 4.5% in pre-market trading Tuesday after the announcement, after earlier falling as much as 7.5%. The stock had advanced 39% this year through Monday’s close, exceeding gains in the S&P 500 Index.Peer Lowe’s fell 1.8%; the company is due to report its results pre-market Wednesday.

