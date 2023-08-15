Home Depot earnings beat estimates, but CEO cites 'continued pressure' on consumers

Home Depot stock moved lower in premarket trading following second quarter earnings as investors looked for a more optimistic note out of the usually-strong retailer.

Home Depot (HD) posted a slight beat in its second quarter earnings report on Tuesday before the market open as consumers spent less on big-ticket discretionary items and were not as interested in home renovation as they once were.

"While there was strength in categories associated with smaller projects, we did see continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories," Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in the release.

Home Depot reported revenue of $42.92 billion, slightly higher than analysts' estimates. This is now the third straight quarter of declining same-store sales for the Georgia-based retailer.

The retailer also reiterated its full-year guidance. The company expects full-year sales to drop between 2% to 5% compared to fiscal 2022. Its operating margin is expected to be between 14.3% and 14.0%. And diluted earnings per share are expected to drop between 7% and 13% compared to last year.

Home Depot stock remained relatively flat on Tuesday in premarket trading following the results, with shares initially gaining slightly before reversing, down 0.29%.

The earnings rundown:

Net sales: $42.92 billion vs. $42.12 billion expected

Diluted EPS: $4.46 vs. $4.45 expected

Same-store sales: -2.0% vs. -4.09% expected US same-store sales: -2.0% vs. -3.64% expected

Customer transaction growth: -1.8% vs. -3.62% expected

Average Ticket Growth: up 0.1% vs. up 0.56% expected

Selling, general, and administrative expenses: $6.92 billion s. $6.86 billion expected

Last quarter, Home Depot sales dropped 2% compared to a year ago, driven lower by a decrease in transaction growth and a lower average ticket growth.

People shop for lumber at a Home Depot store in Alhambra, California on May 4, 2022. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

What else we're watching: Home spending and $15B share buyback program

Home improvement has been struggling to regain the allure it once had during the COVID-19 era when everyone was homebound. Competitor Lowe's (LOW), which is expected to report earnings next Tuesday, remained relatively flat on Tuesday in premarket trading following Home Depot's results.

Story continues

Home Depot's board of directors also approved a $15 billion share repurchase program, effective August 15.

What analysts were saying pre-earnings:

"We are maintaining our [minus 2%] forecast for HD [sales]... This represents an improvement from 1Q’s 4.6% [loss] due to the 'bathtub effect' of spring weather shifting to 2Q, unusual events in 1Q that did not repeat (e.g., SVB, very unusual weather in California), and an estimated 2-pt lower headwind from lumber deflation.

"We estimated that HD was running down 2-3% QTD at the time of its May call with June and early July benefitting from lapping a mini-consumer shock last year when gas and food prices surged as well as increased occasion-based shopping behavior by consumers (i.e., July 4th), and a bump from AC sales given the onset of extreme heat in the US. Combined, this suggests July could be one of the strongest months of the quarter, perhaps around flat." - Christopher Horvers, JP Morgan

"Lumber prices sequentially stepped up during the quarter — in part due to seasonal trends & also likely in part due to Canadian wildfires compressing supply. ... HD had improving web traffic trends and we believe DIY might have seen some headwinds during 2Q.

"One additional consideration to note — 1Q featured a large legal settlement dispute (undisclosed amount) that benefitted both HD & LOW’s selling, general and administrative expenses, this one time factor may superficially indicate operating expenses acceleration in 2Q." - Greg Melich, Evercore ISI

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

—

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance