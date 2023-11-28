The Home Depot Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at The Home Depot Inc's Upcoming Dividend Payment and Historical Performance

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) recently announced a dividend of $2.09 per share, payable on 2023-12-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into The Home Depot Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does The Home Depot Inc Do?

The Home Depot Inc is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). Moreover, the additions of the Company Store brought textile exposure to the lineup, while Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring.

A Glimpse at The Home Depot Inc's Dividend History

The Home Depot Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1987, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The Home Depot Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2003, earning it the title of a dividend achiever, a prestigious recognition given to companies with at least a 20-year track record of consecutive dividend increases. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down The Home Depot Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, The Home Depot Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.65% and a forward dividend yield of 2.70%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, The Home Depot Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 11.80%. This rate jumps to 16.40% when looking at a five-year period, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 20.70%. Based on these figures, the 5-year yield on cost for The Home Depot Inc stock is approximately 5.66%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The Home Depot Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.52 as of 2023-10-31, suggesting that a significant portion of earnings is retained for future growth and stability. The Home Depot Inc's profitability rank, which is a stellar 10 out of 10, indicates excellent profitability prospects. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade further solidifies its strong financial position.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The Home Depot Inc's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory. The Home Depot Inc's revenue has grown by approximately 15.20% per year on average, outperforming approximately 76.26% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate of 17.60% per year and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.50% also outperform a majority of global competitors, underlining the company's ability to sustain dividends in the long term.

Engaging Conclusion

Considering The Home Depot Inc's strong dividend history, robust yield and growth rates, prudent payout ratio, and solid profitability and growth metrics, the company stands out as a potentially attractive choice for value investors seeking reliable dividend income. As The Home Depot Inc continues to navigate the dynamic retail landscape, will its strategic initiatives bolster its position as a dividend achiever in the years to come? Investors may find it worthwhile to keep a close eye on The Home Depot Inc's performance as part of their investment considerations.

