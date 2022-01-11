The Home Depot Introduces New and Enhanced Credit Options for Pro Customers

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

2 min read
ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is enhancing its commercial credit offerings for Pro Customers and their businesses. The retailer introduced The Pro Xtra™ Credit Card, a new iteration of its Commercial Revolving Charge, as well as updates to its Commercial Account Card. Both credit options are powered by Citi Retail Services, one of North America's largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)
The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

The Home Depot's expanded commercial credit program aims to help Pros save time and money. The Pro Xtra Credit Card can be linked with the Pro Xtra loyalty program to earn registered users Pro Xtra Perks four times faster on card purchases. Pro Xtra is The Home Depot's loyalty program which offers members-only benefits like volume pricing, exclusive product offers, paint rewards, perks and more. Pro Xtra members receive a $100 credit for opening a new Pro Xtra Credit Card.

To help ease the shopping and billing process, the Pro Xtra Credit Card and Commercial Account Card provide the following features:

  • The ability to issue cards to entrusted employees to make purchases on their behalf.

  • An extended return period of up to a full year, four times longer than a non-commercial credit purchase.

  • Easy-to-read itemized billing statements and simplified purchase tracking options.

  • Online account management through Citi Retail Services, including the ability to view, manage and make online payments from anywhere.

Additionally, Commercial Account Card members will receive flexible billing preferences including a 2% early pay discount if the bill is paid online within 20 days or an extended 60-day payment window.

For more information about Home Depot's Credit Card Services, stop by your local store or visit https://www.homedepot.com/c/Credit_Center.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-introduces-new-and-enhanced-credit-options-for-pro-customers-301457783.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

