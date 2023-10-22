Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Home Depot is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$23b ÷ (US$76b - US$24b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Home Depot has an ROCE of 44%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Home Depot compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Home Depot.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Home Depot's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 88% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 44%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Home Depot can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From Home Depot's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

