Is Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Home Depot's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Home Depot had US$39.0b in debt in April 2023; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$1.26b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$37.7b.

How Strong Is Home Depot's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Home Depot had liabilities of US$25.4b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$50.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.26b as well as receivables valued at US$4.21b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$70.6b.

Home Depot has a very large market capitalization of US$316.3b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Home Depot's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that Home Depot has increased its EBIT by 2.0% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Home Depot can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Home Depot produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Home Depot's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is good too. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Home Depot can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Home Depot you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

