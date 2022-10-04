U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.00
    +59.75 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,926.00
    +388.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.25
    +226.50 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.30
    +31.40 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    +1.99 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    +18.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.44 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9922
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6050
    -0.0460 (-1.26%)
     

  • Vix

    29.17
    -2.45 (-7.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6800
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.72
    +682.47 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.24
    +18.89 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.59
    +140.83 (+2.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The at-home drug of abuse (DOA) testing market is expected to reach USD 870. 72 million in 2027 from USD 611. 8 million in 2021 registering a CAGR of nearly 6. 16% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325614/?utm_source=GNW
The studied market was impacted by the pandemic. With the advent of the pandemic, owing to the restrictions imparted by several governments on the travel and supply chain, the usual patterns of drug abuse were impacted throughout the world. The temporary bans affected the shipping of illicit drugs across the world, which widely impacted the market. According to the World Drug Report 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an overall increase in the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, especially in the initial stages of the lockdowns. There was an increase in the consumption volumes owing to an increase in the frequencies and quantities of cannabis use, with herbal cannabis occupying a major portion.

The same source indicated that there was an increase in the non-medical use of sedatives, such as benzodiazepines, tranquilizers, and other psychiatric pharmaceuticals. However, there was a reduction in drug use among adolescents due to the lack of availability due to travel restrictions and social distancing, and close parental monitoring.

Also, owing to the reduction in the supply of illicit drugs, there was an increase in the local production of such drugs, which acted as an important factor adding to the market growth. For instance, according to an article titled “Impact of COVID-19 Controls on the Use of Illicit Drugs and Alcohol in Australia” published in August 2021, there was a significant reduction in the availability of methamphetamine in Australia during the period of February to June 2020. Nonetheless, there was a considerable increase in the consumption of cannabis, along with other locally produced drugs. The use of such locally produced drugs is expected to boost the growth of the at-home drug abuse testing market. Thus, the market was adversely impacted by the pandemic however, it is expected to grow in the future.

Illicit drugs refer to substances that are illegal and highly addictive and can either stimulate or inhibit the central nervous system. The rise in the use and production of illicit drugs is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the at-home drug of abuse (DOA) testing market. There has been an increase in the use of illicit drugs around the world. For instance, according to the World Drug Report 2022 published by the United Nations in June 2022, cannabis had the greatest number of users in the world with over 209 million users in the year 2020. Opioids came second with over 61 million users consuming opioids for non-medical reasons. In the year 2020, 34 million people had used amphetamines, an estimated 20 million people used ecstasy, and around 21 million people used cocaine-type substances. The report also indicated that there had been an overall increase in the use of the drugs during the year 2019-2020. This increase in the use of such drugs is expected to boost the growth of the at-home DOA testing market.

Moreover, the rise in the production of illicit drugs is also aiding market growth. For instance, according to an article by the White House on poppy cultivation and potential heroin production in Mexico, the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) indicated that in the year 2021, there was an increase in poppy cultivation in Mexico by 23%, from 23,200 hectares in 2020 to 28,600 hectares in 2021. Also, the potential pure production of heroin increased by 22%, from 59 metric tons in 2020 to 72 metric tons in 2021. This increasing production is expected to significantly propel the growth of the at-home DOA testing market over the forecast period.

Various government organizations around the world have established measures to curb the incidences of drug abuse. The White House in its National Drug Control Strategy published in April 2022 focused on measures to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the nation in the short term and the reduction of drug abuse and its damaging consequences over the longer term. The article indicated that as per the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), around 20 million people living in the United States affected by drug overdose were not receiving addiction treatment services. The rising necessity of the treatment has pressured the government to formulate measures to help improve the conditions of people undergoing drug abuse, which is expected to add to the growth of the studied market over the forecast period. Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to increase the market growth.

However, lack of awareness of these testing devices is a constraint to the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Test Strip Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period

Factors such as increasing drug overdose, research studies to understand the benefits of at-home drug test strips coupled with initiatives such as product launches by key market players are expected to increase the market growth.

Increasing drug overdose is one of the key factors to increasing the adoption of at-home drug testing strips. For instance, in February 2022, an article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention titled "Provisional Drug Overdose Death Counts"stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased risk of using drugs alone, changes to the drug supply, and initiation or increased use of substances by individuals. Thus, increasing drug-induced overdose is expected to increase the adoption of testing strips thus increasing the market growth.

In August 2022, a research study titled "Take-Home Drug Checking as a Novel Harm Reduction Strategy in British Columbia, Canada"was conducted by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU), the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), Interior Health (IH), and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), which was published in the International Journal of Drug Policy. The study proved how useful it is to provide fentanyl test strips for take-home use. Using take-home test strips and staff testing at harm reduction centres, researchers compared the rates of fentanyl detection. The take-home fentanyl test strips had positivity rates of 90% compared to 89.1% among 1,768 opioid drug samples examined. These rates were comparable to those achieved by trained staff at harm reduction centres.

Similarly, in April 2022, an article published titled "At-home test strips can detect fentanyl—but that’s just the first step to preventing overdoses"stated that Alabama, Tennessee, and New Mexico all decriminalized the sale of test strips. Thus, increasing decriminalization of testing strips is another factor in market growth. Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to increase segment growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The dominant position of the market in this region is mainly due to the high number of people who are suffering from substance abuse and initiatives by the government. The rise in the use of illicit drugs in the region is likely to support the growth of the market. For instance, according to the updates in September 2022 by the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, 13.0% of those aged 12 and up reported using illicit drugs in 2019. 1.9% of those aged 12 and up used a psychotherapeutic substance for nonmedical purposes in 2019. Thus, increasing the use of illicit drugs in the country and the demand for at-home drug abuse testing, thereby boosting the market growth.

Moreover, various initiatives are taken by the government to reduce drug abuse throughout support the market expansion through the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, United Nations on Drugs and Crime reduce the drug can youngsters. Every year UNODC can promote drug use created and youth.

Similarly, in July 2021, the Canadian government announced the start of the national call for proposals (CFP) for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program for 2021. (SUAP). As part of the USD 116 million investment in Budget 2021, Health Canada is continuing to build successful community-based programs that can help prevent, treat, and/or reduce the harms associated with opioids, stimulants, alcohol, prescription drugs, and other substances that have a high risk of problematic use through this call for proposals. Such initiatives create awareness among the support about drug abuse which is likely to support the growth of the market. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market is moderately competitive with several major players. Some of the major players are Abbott Laboratories, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Assure Tech.(Hangzhou) Co., LTD, Atlas Medical GmbH, and Confirm BioSciences among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325614/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca acquires local startup at 660% premium

    AstraZeneca Rare Disease, the local division formed when the British pharma giant acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, has scooped up a struggling local biotech at a significant premium. AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN) is buying LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC) for $2.07 per share, a 660% premium that values the total acquisition at $68 million. Lexington-based LogicBio has been struggling since February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt to an early-stage trial testing a drug in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia, a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

  • KalVista shares slide 47% premarket after company halts trial of treatment for hereditary angioedema

    KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares tumbled 47% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it's halting a Phase 2 trial of a treatment for hereditary angioedema, after multiple patients showed liver enzyme elevations. No patients had concomitant elevation of bilirubin levels and all were asymptomatic, the company said in a statement. "We made the difficult decision to terminate KOMPLETE because we concluded that the emerging safety profile of the current formulation will not meet our re

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • Can AbbVie's (ABBV) New Drugs Make up for Lost Humira Sales?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are faring well, bolstered by approval in new indications. They are expected to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Hit for Novartis?

    On Sept. 19, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shared positive news with investors regarding the clinical trial results for its biosimilar drug candidate to Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) osteoporosis medicine Prolia. With Prolia set to lose exclusivity in the U.S. in 2025, Novartis could be close to booking some revenue from its biosimilar drug. Let's go over the outcome of the clinical trial and the U.S. osteoporosis market to figure this out.

  • Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?

    Most of Biogen's (BIIB) key drugs are facing declining sales. Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that potential new product launches such as lecanemab, zuranolone and additional biosimilars can help revive growth.

  • Incyte to acquire North Carolina drug developer in deal valued at up to $1.36 billion

    Wilmington biotech company Incyte has agreed to acquire Villaris Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $1.36 billion. The centerpiece of the deal is auremolimab, a monoclonal antibody that is under development to treat the skin disorder vitiligo — but has potential applications beyond dermatology. Villaris, based in Cary, North Carolina, was founded in 2019 and is backed by Medicxi, a health care-focused investment firm based in London.

  • Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

    The emergency ward at the main government hospital in Sehwan, a small town in southern Pakistan, is overwhelmed. On a recent visit, Reuters witnessed hundreds of people crammed into rooms and corridors, desperately seeking treatment for malaria and other illnesses that are spreading fast after the country's worst floods in decades. Amid the crush, Naveed Ahmed, a young doctor in the emergency response department of the Abdullah Shah Institute of Health Sciences, is surrounded by five or six people trying to get his attention.

  • bluebird's (BLUE) Gene Therapy Approvals to Drive the Top Line

    bluebird's (BLUE) recent FDA approvals for its gene therapies, namely beta-cel for beta-thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, are expected to drive the top line.

  • 31 Day Walking Workout With Strength Training and Stretching

    A change of seasons is the perfect time to start — or shake up — your fitness routine. Join the October Start TODAY challenge to reap the health benefits of walking.

  • Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

    A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an ultrasound in Arizona, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup, all for free. While not as easy as before an Arizona judge ruled that a pre-statehood law criminalizing nearly all abortions could be enforced nearly two weeks ago, the process saves an overnight trip to a major California city with an abortion clinic.

  • Will New Drugs Help Bristol Myers (BMY) Combat Generic Pressure?

    Bristol Myers (BMY) expects recent drug approvals to generate an incremental stream of revenues and combat competition for its key drugs.

  • Amylyx lobbies Congress for more insurance coverage of ALS clinics

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' co-founders have said they want to use their newfound platform to bring down barriers to ALS care.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The healthcare industry is a great place to start. Let's examine two biotechs that seem to be able to do that: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Gilead Sciences is a leader in the market for HIV drugs although the company has recently faced some headwinds in this space.

  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX) & Peers Progress With Monkeypox Testing

    Quest Diagnostics in its latest media report notes that demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August compared to the prior month.

  • With COVID restrictions relaxed, can you go back to traveling like you used to?

    It likely depends on your pre-existing conditions and the nature of your trip. Here's some ways to approach international travel, and what the guidelines say

  • Modesto man was found with blood on his hands. Why he can no longer be prosecuted for murder

    “This case is a tragedy because it is an example of how the criminal justice system is simply not set up to handle the mental health crises that are on the docket on a daily basis.”

  • Will Acquisitions Help Novo Nordisk (NVO) Combat Stiff Rivalry?

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) expects new acquisitions to diversify its portfolio of marketed drugs and help combat the stiff competition in the diabetes market.