Home energy management systems market: Growth opportunities led by Capgemini Service SAS and Carrier Global Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home energy management systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,625.57 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing adoption of smart grid technologies, the rising need for energy conservation, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, and Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), product (lighting controls, programmable thermostats, self-monitoring systems, and advanced central controllers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by component (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The hardware segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A home energy management system comprises a hub device that relays communication between events occurring inside the home, the user, and the neighborhood utility or electricity retailer. The rise in the use of communication and sensing technology will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Zero-energy Buildings Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is expected to increase by USD 107.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively market segmentation by application (HVAC and controls, insulation and glazing, lighting and controls, and water heating), product (public and commercial buildings and residential buildings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is expected to increase by USD 24.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs is notably driving the energy-efficient HVAC systems market growth.

What are the key data covered in this home energy management systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home energy management systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home energy management systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home energy management systems market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home energy management systems market vendors

Home Energy Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,625.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home energy management systems market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Programmable thermostats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Self-monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Advanced central controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Capgemini Service SAS

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

12.7 General Electric Co.

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9 Intel Corp.

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

12.11 Lennox International Inc.

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.13 Resideo Technologies Inc.

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 tado GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

