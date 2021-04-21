U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.42
    +38.48 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,137.31
    +316.01 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,950.22
    +163.95 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.63
    +51.42 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.02
    -1.65 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    26.64
    +0.80 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0500
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,031.85
    -1,506.61 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,268.84
    +5.88 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.29
    +35.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.55
    -591.83 (-2.03%)
     

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
·1 min read
SHREVEPORT, La., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on April 21, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0825 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2021, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am pleased to announce that following the 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable March 31, 2021, the Board of Directors determined to maintain a similar level of total cash dividends to shareholders post-split; thus, the current quarterly cash dividend was adjusted to be $0.0825 per share.”

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
James R. Barlow, President and Chief Executive Officer
(318) 222-1145


