Home Fitness Equipment Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share, Analysis by Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025

·11 min read

NEW YORK , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Fitness Equipment Market value is set to grow by USD 1.90 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Fitness Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the increased demand for home fitness equipment is notably driving the market growth, although rising popularity of other forms of workouts may impede market growth.

Download sample report to know Market Size, Share, Exact Growth Variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

The home fitness equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Retail outlets include direct selling, distributors, department stores, and specialty stores. The steady rise in the number of stores that offer home fitness equipment is a major factor driving the growth of the offline segment. These stores often have customer-care professionals to offer advice on the benefits of the equipment, which is a major reason why people prefer these stores. In addition, it helps manufacturers to keep the operating cost low as well, since middlemen are not involved.

  • Geography

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for home fitness equipment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of a large population that is health-conscious and able to afford home fitness equipment will facilitate the home fitness equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Driver

The increased demand for home fitness equipment is a major factor driving the global home fitness equipment market share growth. In the past few years, there has been a rise in the demand for home fitness equipment, especially among the millennials. The consistent issue of time constraints, especially among working professionals, makes it difficult for people to have definite workout schedules. Home fitness equipment enables people to undertake workouts without stepping out of their houses. Consumers are learning to use advanced home fitness equipment through online videos and apps without the need to engage trainers, thus saving on costs. The rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is exposing people to the high risk of developing health conditions, such as anxiety, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Additionally, the spread of the COVID-19 has contributed further to the demand for home fitness equipment. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the market.

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Challenge

The rising popularity of other forms of workouts will be a major challenge for the global home fitness equipment market share growth during the forecast period. Rising interest in other forms of workouts such as yoga, HIIT, reiki, aerobics, and swimming is an impediment to the growth of the global home fitness equipment market. HIIT, in particular, involves an intense workout for a short burst of time, followed by a short, less intense period. CrossFit centers are becoming popular worldwide. Bodyweight training, a workout that is often paired with HIIT, is also on the rise. Yoga is also growing in popularity, especially in developed European countries and the US. For instance, the global yoga mat market was expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. People are increasingly opting for yoga due to the various health benefits associated with this ancient form of workout and meditation, which include stress relief, flexibility, general fitness, and the overall positive impact on one's health. The rising popularity of yoga is because it is seen as a therapy for the body and mind. Essentially, the rise in other forms of workouts may limit the purchase of home fitness equipment during the forecast period.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • Core Health and Fitness LLC

  • Dyaco International Inc.

  • Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

  • Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • Life fitness

  • Nautilus Inc.

  • TECHNOGYM Spa

  • Tunturi New Fitness BV

The home fitness equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home fitness equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home fitness equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home fitness equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home fitness equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Fitness Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fitness equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 7.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.52%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Dumbbells Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dumbbells market share is expected to increase by USD 211.16 million from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Home Fitness Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.14

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amer Sports Corp., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tunturi New Fitness BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amer Sports Corp.

  • 10.4 Core Health and Fitness LLC

  • 10.5 Dyaco International Inc.

  • 10.6 Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

  • 10.7 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • 10.9 Life fitness

  • 10.10 Nautilus Inc.

  • 10.11 TECHNOGYM Spa

  • 10.12 Tunturi New Fitness BV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
