Home Fitness Equipment Market size to grow by USD 2.01 Bn; North America to occupy 39% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home fitness equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies North America as the key market for home fitness equipment. The presence of a large population that is health-conscious and able to afford home fitness equipment is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the increased demand for home fitness equipment. The demand for home fitness equipment has been increasing across the world, especially among millennials. In addition, the consistent issue of time constraints, especially among working professionals, is encouraging people to purchase home fitness equipment to undertake workouts without stepping out of their houses. Also, the increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for home fitness equipment. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the rising obese population and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization are expected to further drive the growth of the market. However, the rising popularity of other forms of workouts will reduce the growth momentum in the market.

Company Profiles

The home fitness equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

Dyaco International Inc.: The company offers rowing machines such Concept2 RowErg.

Fitness At Home: The company offers realistic commercial-grade water rowing machines, upper body ergometers, and cycle cross trainers in the market.

HOIST Fitness Systems Inc: The company offers rowing machines such as Newport plus Red, Newport plus reserve, and Viking 2 plus reserve.

Icon Health and Fitness Inc: The company offers indoor rowing machines designed for full-body workouts.

Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd.: The company offers rowing machines such as hydrow rower and foam roller.

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Johnson Health Tech

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc

Origin Fitness Ltd

Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc.

RFE International

TECHNOGYM SpA

Torque Fitness

True Fitness Technology Inc.

Tunturi New Fitness BV

Wattbike Ltd

WOODWAY Inc

XMark Fitness

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the home fitness equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online segments.

The steady rise in the number of stores that offer home fitness equipment is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased availability of home fitness equipment in retail outlets to meet the growing demand will fuel the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America will have the largest share of the market. About 39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in health consciousness and government initiatives to encourage fitness activities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Core Health and Fitness LLC

10.4 Dyaco International Inc.

10.5 Icon Health and Fitness Inc

10.6 Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd.

10.7 Johnson Health Tech

10.8 Life fitness

10.9 Nautilus Inc

10.10 Origin Fitness Ltd

10.11 TECHNOGYM SpA

10.12 Tunturi New Fitness BV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

