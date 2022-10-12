U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.25
    +2.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,278.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,859.00
    +14.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.45
    -0.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    -16.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.43 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0937
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3550
    +0.5560 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.19
    +59.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.52
    +0.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,395.51
    -5.74 (-0.02%)
     

Home Fitness Equipment Market size to grow by USD 2.01 Bn; North America to occupy 39% market share -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home fitness equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies North America as the key market for home fitness equipment. The presence of a large population that is health-conscious and able to afford home fitness equipment is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the increased demand for home fitness equipment. The demand for home fitness equipment has been increasing across the world, especially among millennials. In addition, the consistent issue of time constraints, especially among working professionals, is encouraging people to purchase home fitness equipment to undertake workouts without stepping out of their houses. Also, the increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for home fitness equipment. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the rising obese population and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization are expected to further drive the growth of the market. However, the rising popularity of other forms of workouts will reduce the growth momentum in the market.

Company Profiles

The home fitness equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

  • Dyaco International Inc.: The company offers rowing machines such Concept2 RowErg.

  • Fitness At Home: The company offers realistic commercial-grade water rowing machines, upper body ergometers, and cycle cross trainers in the market.

  • HOIST Fitness Systems Inc: The company offers rowing machines such as Newport plus Red, Newport plus reserve, and Viking 2 plus reserve.

  • Icon Health and Fitness Inc: The company offers indoor rowing machines designed for full-body workouts.

  • Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd.: The company offers rowing machines such as hydrow rower and foam roller.

  • Core Health and Fitness LLC

  • Johnson Health Tech

  • Life fitness

  • Nautilus Inc

  • Origin Fitness Ltd

  • Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc.

  • RFE International

  • TECHNOGYM SpA

  • Torque Fitness

  • True Fitness Technology Inc.

  • Tunturi New Fitness BV

  • Wattbike Ltd

  • WOODWAY Inc

  • XMark Fitness

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the home fitness equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online segments.

  • The steady rise in the number of stores that offer home fitness equipment is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased availability of home fitness equipment in retail outlets to meet the growing demand will fuel the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • North America will have the largest share of the market. About 39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in health consciousness and government initiatives to encourage fitness activities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Related Reports:

Home Fitness Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Fitness At Home, HOIST Fitness Systems Inc, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc, Origin Fitness Ltd, Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., RFE International, TECHNOGYM SpA, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology Inc., Tunturi New Fitness BV, Wattbike Ltd, WOODWAY Inc, and XMark Fitness

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Core Health and Fitness LLC

  • 10.4 Dyaco International Inc.

  • 10.5 Icon Health and Fitness Inc

  • 10.6 Impulse Qingdao Health Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Johnson Health Tech

  • 10.8 Life fitness

  • 10.9 Nautilus Inc

  • 10.10 Origin Fitness Ltd

  • 10.11 TECHNOGYM SpA

  • 10.12 Tunturi New Fitness BV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2026
Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-fitness-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-01-bn-north-america-to-occupy-39-market-share--technavio-301646244.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rati

  • PC Shipments Decline in Q3 on Lower Demand, Macroeconomic Woes

    Tepid consumer demand for PCs, high inventory levels, and geopolitical challenges induce the steepest personal computer shipment decline in years in the third quarter, according to Gartner.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • 4 Computer Peripheral Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is suffering from weakening IT spending amid global slowdown concerns. Yet, LOGI, LPL, SSYS and VUZI stocks are worth a watch now due to their end-market strength.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • 3 Natural Gas Names to Get Through Near-Term Uncertainty

    Natural gas-oriented companies like EQT Corporation (EQT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • GM to take equity stake in Australian mining company

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co said on Tuesday it will invest up to $69 million and take an equity stake in Queensland Pacific Metals to secure a new source of nickel and cobalt for battery cells for use in the U.S. automaker's vehicles. GM said the investment will help support electric-vehicle eligibility for consumer incentives under new, clean energy U.S. tax credits. GM said the nickel laterite ore is expected to be processed using a new, proprietary process that helps reduce waste.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Oil prices extend decline on recession fears, China COVID curbs

    Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for 2023 and warned of increasing risk of a global recession. Separately, Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to press forward with tightening monetary policy as it has yet to control inflation.

  • Europe’s energy crisis sets its sights on another victim: Car manufacturing

    After years of supply-chain disruptions, Europe’s auto industry is preparing for its latest crisis: High energy costs.

  • ExxonMobil Is Considering a Big Splash to Enhance Its Low Carbon Ambitions

    Shares of the oil company focused on utilizing carbon dioxide have spiked more than 60% from their bottom in late July, fueled by acquisition speculation and higher oil prices. According to a recent Bloomberg report, oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is among the interested bidders. Here's a look at why Exxon is exploring an acquisition of Denbury.

  • Winter is coming for Europe’s auto industry, which faces an output fall of one million due to supply energy woes

    European auto makers are facing a tough winter and 2023 as the energy crisis seeps into production capacity - it could result in a output loss of one million cars per quarter.

  • Quarterly PC Shipments Drop 15%. Why Macs Took Off.

    Both HP and Dell saw double-digit year-over-year percentage declines during the September quarter, according to new data from IDC

  • Kenya wants to use Tanzania's gas deposits to dominate east Africa's LPG market

    Reports of residents in Nairobi’s slum areas burning plastics and gunny bags to cook their meals seem to have sped up a plan by the government to use Tanzania’s vast gas deposits to reduce the cost of cooking gas, while also making itself the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) capital of east Africa.