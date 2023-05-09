Home furnishings market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2022 to 2027: Growth of the real estate and construction industry to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the home furnishings market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 171.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Home Furnishings Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and y-o-y growth of the home furnishings market in Europe

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (home furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings)

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment mainly comprises specialty stores, home decor chains, and convenience stores. Specialty stores offer a diverse brand and product portfolio, with popular brands of home furnishings. Their product offerings are limited to their own category and similar types of products in all stores. Home decor chains offer a wide range of merchandise as well as seasonal discounts. Convenience stores offer a variety of daily essentials. Manufacturers of home furnishing products can expand their customer base by leveraging the popularity of these retailers. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Driver - The growth of the real estate and construction industry is driving the growth of the home furnishings market in Europe. The number of office spaces, commercial establishments, and residences is increasing in Europe, thereby fueling the demand for furniture. The rise in number of single- and two-person households has led to an increase in housing construction. The longevity of baby boomers, rapid urbanization, and the lifestyle choices of millennials are increasing the demand for custom furniture. This, in turn, has fueled the growth of the home textile market in Europe. Moreover, there is a high demand for portable and compact furniture in the region due to a lack of space in urban areas, which is increasing the demand for multifunctional furniture. Therefore, the expanding real estate business and the revival of the construction industry will drive the growth of the home furnishings market in Europe.

Trend - The increase in the adoption of eco-friendly furniture is a key trend in the market. Concerns regarding climate change have led to the adoption of eco-friendly furniture. Various suppliers are involved in the production of this type of furniture. Biodegradable, sustainable, and renewable raw materials, such as North American hardwoods and bamboo, are used for the production of eco-friendly furniture. Some of the popular manufacturers of eco-friendly organic furniture in Europe include Alta Decoracion ArtesMoble SL and Vermont Woods Studios LLC. Therefore, the rapid emergence of eco-friendly organic furniture will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors are challenging market growth. High transportation costs raise manufacturing costs and limit the operations of furniture manufacturers and retailers. Transporting raw materials such as wood is complex, and assembling furniture further increases the cost of the final product. Transportation costs generally include costs associated with shipping and are generally borne by the business operator. Moreover, sellers have to pay taxes, duties, and fuel costs, which directly increase the cost of the final product. Rising raw material and labor costs further increase the overall manufacturing cost of furniture. These factors negatively impact product sales and vendor revenues, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The global home furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.01 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.34%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The online home decor market size is expected to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home furnishings market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home furnishings market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home furnishings market in Europe across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home furnishings market vendors in Europe

Home Furnishings Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 171.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.75 Key countries Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of EU Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Andrena Funriture Ltd., B and B Italia SPA, DEDON GmbH, Delcor Ltd., DFS Furniture PLC, Dunelm Group Plc, Ercol Furniture Ltd., Forbo Management SA, Hafren Furnishers Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LLG AS, LuxuryfurnitureMR, Nolte GmbH and Co. KGaA, Poltrona Frau SPA, ROCHE BOBOIS SA, SOFACOMPANY, Steve Bristow Stone Masonry Ltd., The Cotswold Co. UK Ltd., Wayfair Inc., and Wicklewood Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

